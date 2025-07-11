Mobility City of Montgomery TX Delivers Medical Mobility Repair Services to Veterans Addressing Safety and Comfort

Mobility City is the premier provider network of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Owners Anthony and Salina Tullos, with years of healthcare experience, saw the need and brought Mobility City to their community. Mobility City of Montgomery County TX showroom and service center 11133 Interstate 45 South, Suite 270, Conroe, TX 77302, TEL (936) 215-8422 Technicians make house calls in branded vans.

Owners Salina & Anthony Tullos saw the need for mobility equipment repair services in Montgomery County TX to help Veteran stay safe and independent

MONTGOMERY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Montgomery County TX offers veterans and the mobility impaired prompt mobility equipment repairs, and battery replacements for electric wheelchairs and scooters enabling veterans to live independently. This location, headquartered in Conroe TX, holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.“Our veterans deserve more than just a repair—they deserve our full attention,” said the Montgomery franchise owner, Salina Tullos. “We offer scheduled service, White Glove delivery, and personalized training to make sure every veteran feels secure and supported on their mobility equipment.”Mobility City technicians visit homes, long-term care facilities, and VA facilities, providing repair services for power chairs, scooters, lift chairs, and more. All work is performed by certified professionals trained to medical-grade equipment standards and compliance. The Conroe location can service the Houston VA Healthcare System, which is part of the South-Central VA Health Care Network (VISN 16) and the VA Central Texas Healthcare System which is part of the VA Heart of Texas Health Care Network (VISN 17). The company repair services are offered to VA Medical Centers, clinics, and community-based outpatient clinics as well.About Mobility City of Montgomery County TX :Mobility City of Montgomery County, owned by Salina and Anthony Tullos , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.

