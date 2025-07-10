Public engagement is open to support implementation of the Infrastructure Projects Act, which aims to get shovels in the ground quicker for critical projects that people need in their communities.

The act received royal assent in May 2025.

First Nations, members of the public and interest-holders, such as municipalities, business organizations, environmental groups and construction partners, are invited to share their thoughts on the development of two key parts of the legislation over the summer:

Provincially significant projects criteria – a regulation to establish the minimum criteria for projects to be designated as provincially significant, so they can access streamlining tools that will help reach decisions quicker. Qualified professional certifications – a regulation to develop a qualified professional-reliance model to create permitting efficiencies, while maintaining accountability and high standards.

Methods of engagement will include:

online surveys;

opportunities to provide written submissions;

meetings; and

advisory groups.

In addition, engagement on the expedited environmental-assessment process is planned to start in fall 2025.

For more information and to get to involved, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/infrastructure

Learn More:

To read the news release about the introduction of the legislation, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025PREM0018-000403

To read the Infrastructure Projects Act, visit:

https://www.leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/overview/43rd-parliament/1st-session/bills/3rd_read/gov15-3.htm