Governor secures some federal resources for Ruidoso – State works with federal partners for additional financial assistance

SANTA FE – The state of New Mexico today received partial approval for a federal emergency declaration for flood-damaged communities, providing immediate federal personnel resources to support response and recovery efforts in Ruidoso while work continues to secure additional federal assistance.

“This federal declaration is a critical first step, but it’s not everything Ruidoso needs and deserves,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We will continue working with the federal government for every dollar and resource necessary to help this resilient community fully recover from these devastating floods.”

What was approved: The emergency declaration provides immediate assistance to the community for life saving activities like urban search and rescue teams and the support staff for the incident management team to begin work.

What remains under federal review: The governor’s original request also sought additional assistance that remains pending including:

Direct financial assistance for individuals, households, and businesses in the affected areas of Lincoln and Valencia counties, including grants for: Repair or replacement of homes destroyed in the disaster. Necessary expenses and essential needs including medical, dental, funeral, personal property, and transportation costs. A one-time payment for emergency supplies including water, food, first aid, breastfeeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, and fuel for transportation. Temporary housing including hotels, staying with family or friends, or other suitable options for displaced residents. Transitional sheltering assistance.

Federal reimbursement for emergency work, including debris removal for Chaves, Lincoln, Otero, and Valencia counties.

Permanent repair of disaster-damaged facilities and public infrastructure for Chaves, Lincoln, Otero, and Valencia counties including: Roads and bridges. Water control facilities. Public buildings and equipment. Public utilities. Parks, recreational, and other facilities.



In support of the governor’s request, the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is actively working with FEMA to conduct preliminary damage assessments and provide additional documentation requested by FEMA.

A state Disaster Recovery Center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at ENMU-Ruidoso, 709 Mecham Dr, Ruidoso, N.M. 88345. State disaster case managers are on site, along with state agencies who can help residents replace documents, ask insurance questions, and find resources.

Residents can also call the State Disaster Helpline at 1-833-663-4736 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s website.