Mobility City of Rio Grande Valley Now Brings Fast, Reliable Mobility Equipment Repairs to South Texas Veterans

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Owner Armando Alfaro aims to provide veterans mobility equipment repairs that enable independence and a better quality of life. Storefront and Team of Mobility City of Rio Grand Valley located at 4722 S Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539, TEL (956) 382-7711 Our technicians make house calls in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels.

Mobility City owner Armando Alfaro, by partnering for repair services with local VA facilities, helps Veterans retain independence and mobility.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Rio Grande Valley , located in Edinburg TX, is proud to support our nation’s heroes with fast, reliable mobility equipment repairs for veterans across the southeastern Texas boarder. Whether it's a wheelchair, power scooter, or walker, our expert technicians provide prompt, compassionate service—because veterans deserve the very best in accessibility and independence. Edinburg veterans can trust Mobility City for reliable mobility equipment repairs for power chairs, scooters, and more.“Many of our veterans rely on scooters or power wheelchairs to live independently,” said the Rio Grande Valley franchise owner, Armando Alfaro. “Our partnership with VA facilities allows us to serve them with mobility equipment repairs they can count on.”• Fast, professional repairs• Quotes in 48 hours, fixes under 5 days• Home visits for battery swaps & deliveries• No hidden fees, just fair prices• Certified, in-house technicians• 30-day repair warranty• Trained by 20+ top manufacturersAbout Mobility City of Rio Grande Valley TXMobility City of Rio Grande Valle, owned by Armando Alfaro , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.For more information visit edinburgtx.mobilitycity.com, come to our location: 4722 S Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539, or call (956) 382-7711

Here is a quick review of Mobility City in 30 seconds

