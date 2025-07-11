InStyler Debuts Power Affiliate Program to Boost Creators with Product Launches

CEO Dan Fugardi on restoring a company — YouTube Studios interview InStyler Logo InStyler's Head of Operations, Arin Meyer

InStyler has always been known for its solid hair tools but continues to lean into becoming a company known for its solid community support

We’re about to launch a product that could disrupt the industry in a way that beats everything before it” — Dan Fugardi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InStyler, the innovative beauty-tech brand behind some of the most iconic hair tools on the market, is now raising the bar for influencer partnerships. The company today announced what it is calling its first version of InStyler's Power Affiliate Program — a unique creator ecosystem designed to do one thing: increase the opportunity found in creator-brand alignment.This isn’t your typical affiliate setup. It’s built to give creators real business power — not just promo codes — with the goal of unlocking the full potential of the assets they bring, when utilized properly. InStyler CEO Dan Fugardi believes most brands still fall short in making that potential fully available to the creator community. “This program is meant to go beyond what most would consider healthy and create an atypically well-compensated and aligned relationship with our creators. This, at least, is our hope as we continue to develop the program,” said Fugardi, whose passion for community empowerment helped shape the program’s foundation.“We’re about to launch a product that could disrupt the industry in a way that beats everything before it,” Fugardi added. “With this affiliate construct, we doubled down on building something unique for marketing partners in today’s shifting influencer space. We'll continue to refine this as we receive feedback, but our guiding principle is simple: lead with revenue, while investing more in the people behind the all-important buzz of a launch.”This program is also packed with exclusive surprises, brand-building bonuses, and access layers you won’t find anywhere else. Here’s the twist: you have to join and be accepted to see everything that's inside.With Cole Wetzler’s Mobius Digital supporting the upcoming rollouts, Fugardi has once again tapped Arin Meyer for oversight — his clear strategic constant when operations need to land clean. Following the public praise of her pivotal role in the company’s turnaround , this latest step further establishes Meyer as a key driver in translating strategy into execution. Also joining the collective is board member Vicki Nguyen, who — similar to Wetzler — leads a strategic, PE-style brand portfolio that she is aggressively expanding across the South Pacific and Europe. With several recent acquisitions, Nguyen’s growing portfolio is helping chart the course for the affiliate program’s future expansion.Program Highlights:Surprise Perks – Exclusive content vaults, private training drops, and brand collabs — available only to active members.Business-Builder Bonuses – AI tools, strategy sessions, UGC accelerators, brand party vouchers and more — designed to grow your brand, not just InStyler’s.Passive Income – The program is designed to benefit from the groundwork done with InStyler on this or future business.More than an affiliate program, this is a launchpad. And it’s built for creators who are ready to go all in.Applications are open for the first time and found at InStyler’s exclusive mobile pop shop: https://affiliate.popbyinstyler.com Spots are limited . . . and what’s behind the curtain is truly worth discovering.Press Contact: Press@InStyler.comPartnership Inquiries: https://affiliate.popbyinstyler.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.