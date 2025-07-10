School District Responsibility for Student Costs During the 2025-2026 School Year
The following amounts will be used for the 2025-2026 school year to determine the school district's responsibility (cost cap) for educating resident students. For special education students, the school district incurs the full cost based on an approved contract and is reimbursed for amounts in excess of the cost cap. The Department of Public Instruction will pay the excess cost for general education students attending residential treatment facilities, and the district of residence will only be responsible for the state average cost.
|2024-2025 Cost Cap1
|2025-2026 Cost Cap
|2025-2026 Daily Rate2
|Special Education students placed by the district (based on 4 times the state average cost)
|Elementary (grades 1-8)
|$56,865.00
|$60,451.40
|$345.44 / day
|Secondary (grades 9-12)
|$60,384.24
|$64,223.28
|$366.99 / day
|Regular and special education students are placed for reasons other than education (based on the state average cost)
|Elementary (grades 1-8)
|$14,216.25
|
$15,112.85
|$86.36 / day
|Secondary (grades 9-12)
|$15,096.06
|$16,055.82
|$91.75 / day
|Capital outlay used for tuition purposes
|$1,619.63
|$1,707.48
1For comparison purposes only.
2Based on 175-day calendar year.
If you have any questions, please contact Adam Tescher at (701) 328-3291.
