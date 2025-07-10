Attorney General Bonta Secures $720 Million in Nationwide Settlements from Eight Opioid Drug Makers

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced securing approximately $720 million nationwide in settlements with eight drug makers that manufactured opioid pills and worsened the nationwide opioid crisis. Based on the overwhelming participation by attorneys general across the country, all eight defendants have agreed to proceed with a sign-on period for local governments. California could receive more than $70 million in total.

“So long as the opioid epidemic continues to ravage communities in California and across the country, we will continue to hold accountable those who played a role in fueling it,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today’s announcement holds accountable eight drug makers for their role in worsening the opioid crisis and brings much-needed funds for addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery to those impacted by this crisis. The California Department of Justice is committed to keeping our communities safe from the threat posed by the opioid crisis.”

As part of the settlements, the eight defendants will pay funds to states to address the opioid crisis as outlined below:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

In addition to these abatement payments, several of the settlements allow states to receive free pharmaceutical products or cash in lieu of this product. Additionally, seven of the companies (not including Indivior) are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill, and are required to in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.

The settlements were negotiated by California, North Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia.