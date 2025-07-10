Washington state to receive millions in latest opioid settlement

SEATTLE — Washington state could receive more than $16 million as part of $720 million in nationwide settlements announced today with eight drug makers that manufactured opioid pills and worsened the nationwide opioid crisis.

Based on the overwhelming participation by attorneys general across the country, all eight defendants have agreed to proceed with a sign-on period for local governments. Of the funds coming to Washington state, half will go to state government and the other half will be distributed among local governments for use in fighting opioid abuse. The final amount will be determined by the number of eligible Washington counties and cities that join the settlements as well as other conditions in the settlements.

The eight defendants and the total amount they will pay in funds to address the opioid crisis as part of the deal are:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

In addition to these abatement payments, several of the settlements allow states to receive free pharmaceutical products or cash in lieu of such products.

Additionally, seven of the companies (not including Indivior) are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, making or selling any product that contains more than 40 milligrams of oxycodone per pill, and are required to put in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.

Washington state has secured $1.3 billion through opioid settlements since 2022.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ