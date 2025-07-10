Sweet Briar College Partners with EdVisorly to Enhance Transfer Enrollment Through Innovative AI Solutions
Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.
Lizzie Allison, Chief Information Office, EdVisorly, Dr. Christopher Smith, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Sweet Briar College, and Amy Miranda, Director of University Partnerships, EdVisorly
Sweet Briar partners with EdVisorly to streamline the transfer process using AI, expanding access and supporting student success.
This collaboration will streamline the transfer enrollment process, resulting in more accessible and efficient pathways for community college students to earn a bachelor's degree at Sweet Briar College.
“At Sweet Briar College, we believe that transfer students bring a richness of experience, ambition, and perspective that enhances our academic community,” said Dr. Christopher Smith, VP of Enrollment Management. “This partnership with EdVisorly allows us to meet students where they are—on their phones, in their lives—and provide them with a seamless, supported path to a Sweet Briar degree.”
Sweet Briar College's partnership with EdVisorly reflects a shared commitment to expanding access, increasing opportunity, and streamlining the transfer experience. By embracing transformative technology through its partnership with EdVisorly, Sweet Briar College is signaling a bold commitment to innovation and transfer student success.
This collaboration reflects the College’s dedication to removing barriers, increasing access, and providing clear, personalized pathways for community college students to complete their bachelor’s degrees—and Unleash Their Bold at Sweet Briar.
About EdVisorly
EdVisorly is committed to advancing transfer enrollment and transforming the path to a bachelor’s degree for community college students across the United States. With over 10 million first- and second-year students enrolled in the U.S. community college system, many of whom aspire to earn a four-year degree, EdVisorly has developed the first mobile-friendly platform specifically designed to support their transfer journey.
We empower top four-year universities to expand their reach and impact by increasing visibility among motivated and talented community college students. Through our platform, institutions gain the capacity to attract, enroll, and retain best-fit transfer students through to bachelor’s degree completion.
Grounded in the belief that higher education fuels social and economic mobility, we work to ensure that freshmen and sophomores in community colleges successfully transition to juniors and seniors at partner universities. Our mission is deeply rooted in equity: community college students represent the most diverse population in higher education, and we believe our country is stronger when these students have clear, supported, and equitable pathways to achieve their educational goals. Learn more at www.edvisorly.com.
Interested in transferring to Sweet Briar? Our Admissions team is here to help you explore your path to a Sweet Briar degree. Transfer students can apply year-round and receive personalized support throughout the process. Visit sbc.edu/admissions/transfer-students, email us at admissions@sbc.edu, or call 434-381-6142 to begin the process. Let’s Unleash Your Bold—together.
Dr. Christopher Smith
Sweet Briar College
+1 434-381-6240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Unleash Your Bold
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.