TWO FRANDZEL PARTNERS NAMED ‘LEADING GLOBAL BANKRUPTCY LAWYERS’ BY LAWDRAGON

Michael Gomez Gerrick Warrington

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Partners Michael Gomez and Gerrick Warrington have been recognized in Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers” guide.“Whether massive fraud, market changes, mismanagement, or competition, it’s survival of the fittest and these are the lawyers who help organizations move forward,” states the publisher. “They dazzle with the breadth of experience in law and life they bring to the practice of tuning out the noise and finding the path forward through tough negotiation, litigation or complex financial arrangements.”Michael Gomez is an AV Preeminent-rated attorney with deep expertise in bankruptcy, debtor-creditor rights, and complex commercial litigation. He represents a broad spectrum of clients, including debtors, creditors’ committees, hedge funds, trustees, and lenders, in out-of-court workouts, commercial loan restructurings, and bankruptcy proceedings under Chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13. A sought-after speaker and panel moderator, Gomez regularly presents on topics such as bankruptcy, judgment enforcement, and financing distressed borrowers. He is a recipient of the Judge Barry Russell Award from the Federal Bar Association, Los Angeles Chapter, and earlier this year was named to Super Lawyers Southern California list.Gerrick Warrington is a bankruptcy attorney and commercial litigator who advises banks, private lenders, loan servicers and other financial institutions in complex Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 bankruptcy matters, including appellate proceedings. He also represents businesses, commercial landlords and tenants and other stakeholders in insolvency-related litigation in both state and federal courts. Recently appointed Programs Chair of the Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum, Warrington is a frequent speaker at leading legal and industry conferences, including the California Bankruptcy Forum, the Insolvency Law Conference and the Beverly Hills Bar Association. In recognition of his professional accomplishments and leadership, he was named a 2024 “Thriving in Their 40s” honoree by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.