Ola Digital Health Partners with Elite Care Provider Network to Expand Telehealth Access Across All 50 States

Ola Digital Health Partners with Elite Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY — [10th July 2025] In a pivotal advancement for nationwide digital healthcare delivery, Ola Digital Health today announced its partnership with Elite Care Provider Network (ECPN) , a leading professional corporation comprising board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners licensed across all 50 states.This collaboration unlocks a robust clinical infrastructure for Ola’s white-label telehealth clients, enabling the rapid launch of virtual healthcare services with pre-credentialed providers, built-in compliance, and state-wide scalability.“Partnering with ECPN allows us to ensure that patients, regardless of location, have reliable access to experienced clinicians,” said Deep as IT director, a spokeperson for Ola Digital Health.“This relationship reinforces our commitment to bridging care gaps and delivering seamless virtual experiences, whether patients need primary care, virtual urgent care, testosterone therapy, skin care, or innovative treatments like peptides and NAD therapy.”🔘 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀- 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲Through the ECPN network, Ola-powered clinics can immediately offer:- Primary Care & Virtual Urgent Care- Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) with full lab integration- Peptide Therapy for Wellness & Recovery- Hair Loss Treatments & Skin Care ConsultationsThe providers support both synchronous (live video and phone) and asynchronous (store-and-forward) consults, aligning with modern telemedicine protocols and patient convenience expectations.🔘 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲With a user-friendly digital experience and enterprise-grade privacy features, Ola Digital Health empowers entrepreneurs, physician groups, and wellness brands to launch branded telehealth offerings without the friction of clinical recruiting, credentialing, or compliance overhead.By integrating the ECPN workforce, Ola expands access to a flexible, licensed, and experienced clinical team capable of supporting diverse care models, from concierge medicine and peptide therapies to national-scale primary care.🔘 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗹𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵Ola Digital Health is a white-label telehealth platform designed for founders, clinicians, and wellness brands looking to launch scalable digital clinics. With turnkey infrastructure, nationwide provider access, and built-in eRx, labs, messaging, and compliance, Ola Digital Health offers a true plug-and-play solution for the future of care delivery.

