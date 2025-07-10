Claims Processing Software Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

"Steep Startup Costs Hamper Adoption of Claims Processing Software" ” — AMR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, ' Claims Processing Software Market By Component (Software, Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), End User (Insurance Companies, Insurance Intermediaries, Agents and Brokers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.' As per the report, the global claims processing software industry was accounted for $33.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $73.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.Major determinants of the market growthIncrease in demand for automation and surge in need for claims automation software for faster and intuitive access to claims data records have boosted the demand for global claims processing software market. However, startup cost of purchasing necessary insurance claim management software hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of claims processing software by insurance firms in developing countries would open lucrative opportunities in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 211 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7299 COVID-19 Scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the market as consumers of health insurance and general insurance demanded claim settlement due to business losses and health issues.This sudden surge in claim settlement increased the demand for claim processing software in order to save time and effort of employees.The software segment dominated the marketBy component, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global claims processing software market. This is attributed to the fact that claims processing software eliminates the need for manual methods altogether and it reduces errors, saves time, and increases the accuracy of the data. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, as they centralize all the information related to a claim in a secure, cloud-based system and works directly with internal team & policyholders.Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Claims Processing Software Market at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7299?reqfor=covid The commercial and industrial segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030By enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030, as it helps the insurance companies to process accurate data, offer better service, and improve customer satisfaction. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global claims processing software market, as they intend to keep operating costs low to maximize profits through business automation.North America held the lion's shareBy region, the global claims processing software market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market, owing to rapid adoption of digital services to handle claims of customers. However, market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of claim processing software to boost business efficiency, lower compliance risk exposure, and increase bureaucratic efficiency of the organization.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7299 Major Market PlayersA1 EnterpriseDuck Creek TechnologiesFINEOSHyland Software, Inc.Hawksoft, Inc.HIPPAsuiteNewgen Software Technologies LimitedPegasystems Inc.Quick SilverVENTIV TECHNOLOGYAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.