Over the past three months, California seized $476 million worth of unlicensed cannabis products

In the efforts announced today, UCETF received support from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Department of Parks and Recreation, California Department of Pesticide Regulation, Employment Development Department, and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Combined enforcement highlights from April through June include:

413,302 illegal cannabis plants eradicated

185,873 pounds of illegal cannabis seized

214 warrants served

77 firearms seized

93 arrests

“Our teams continue to take an aggressive and proactive approach to eliminating unlicensed cannabis activities,” said DCC Director Nicole Elliott. “We will remain laser-focused on dismantling illicit cannabis operations until they are all permanently shut down.”

“Over the past quarter, UCETF conducted numerous highly strategic operations that significantly impacted the daily activities of illegal cannabis operators,” said Nathaniel Arnold, Chief of the Law Enforcement Division for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). “This success would not be possible without the continued support and dedication of our partners throughout the state.”

In May, UCETF conducted its largest successful operation to date with 200 sworn officers and staff from state, local, and federal agencies participating in an enforcement effort spanning 4,600 square miles in the Central Valley. Through 71 search warrants, officials seized:

105,700 illicit cannabis plants

22,057 pounds of processed cannabis valued at $123.5 million

Nine firearms

A unified strategy across California

Since 2019, officials have seized and destroyed over 950 tons, or over 1.9 million pounds, of illegal cannabis worth an estimated retail value of $3.6 billion through over 1,700+ operations.

The cannabis task force was established in 2022 by Governor Newsom to enhance collaboration and enforcement coordination between state, local, and federal partners. Partners on the task force include the Department of Cannabis Control, the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Department of Toxic Substances Control, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, among others.

To learn more about the legal California cannabis market, state licenses, and laws, visit cannabis.ca.gov.