Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Signs Agreement with Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has signed a formal agreement with the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians that will provide a framework for collaboration and increased resources dedicated to supporting the Tribe’s veterans in accessing their earned federal and state veterans’ benefits.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed Friday, June 27, by ODVA Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels and Tribal Council Chairman Delores Pigsley, with Tribal government leaders and representatives, Tribal veterans and ODVA staff gathered to commemorate the historic partnership. The formal signing was hosted at ODVA’s headquarters in Salem.

The agreement will pave the way for the establishment of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians’ first Tribal Veterans Service Officer (TVSO), which will be jointly funded by ODVA and the Tribe to serve Siletz veterans and their families.

“Oregon’s Tribal veterans have long served with honor and distinction, and it is our responsibility to ensure they receive the care and recognition they have earned,” said Dr. Daniels. “By partnering with the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, we are committing to a future where Siletz veterans are served in a way that honors their stories, their service, and their sovereign identity. We’re proud to walk alongside the Tribe in building something that will truly make a difference in the lives of their veterans and families.”

“I am excited for the future of our honored Tribal veterans and the opportunity this brings to them,” said Chairman Pigsley. “Not only to support them but to help advocate for them. This memorandum with the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is more than a collaboration or a partnership. It’s a commitment to honoring and empowering those who have served our nation. Their deep-rooted connection to the veteran community and unwavering dedication to their well-being make them a trusted and invaluable partner.”

This Memorandum of Understanding is ODVA’s sixth with Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes, including the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and, most recently, the Coquille Indian Tribe in May.

Oregon’s statewide network of County and Tribal Veteran Service Offices are collaborative partnerships between the state and counties, or Tribal governments and deliver free local access to veteran benefits for veterans and their families.

Tribal Veteran Service Officers (TVSOs) are trained by ODVA and then accredited by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs through a series of regular trainings facilitated by both agencies. TVSOs provide a wide variety of benefits and services to veterans and their family members, including the development and submission of claims to the federal VA for earned veteran benefits. To learn more about veteran benefits, resources and services near you, or to schedule a session with your local Veteran Service Officer, visit the website of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs at www.oregon.gov/odva/Services/Pages/Tribal-Veteran-Services.aspx.