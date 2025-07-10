When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 08, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 10, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sesame Company Name: Sheehan Brothers Vending Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Cheeseburgers, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Italian Mini Subs, Pepperoni Pizza Sub, Chili Cheese Coney and BBQ Riblet w/coleslaw

Company Announcement

“When a Government Agency Partner announces a company’s recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the Government Agency Partner’s announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.”

Springfield, Ohio (July 8, 2025)- Sheehan Brothers Vending is recalling its Cheeseburgers, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Italian Mini Subs, Pepperoni Pizza Sub, Chili Cheese Coney and BBQ Riblet w/coleslaw due to an undeclared Sesame allergen. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a Sesame allergen. All products are individually wrapped in plastic.

The products were available from 7/2/2025 - 7/8/2025 through Micro Markets and Vending Machine locations throughout all of Ohio, Northern Kentucky, Eastern Indiana.

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illnesses involving the product addressed in this recall. However, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Consumers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it and contact Sheehan Brothers Vending for a replacement pack.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Matt Ryan at 937-325-2357.