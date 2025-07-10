Application Security Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Application Security Market Growing at 18.7% CAGR | Reach USD 33.94 by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global application security market size was valued at USD 5,973.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 33,941.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.7%.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 302 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10348 Driving FactorsIncreasing security breaches targeting business applications, surge in demand for application security in the retail and e-commerce organizations, and strict compliance as well as regulatory requirements for application security fuel the growth of the global application security market. In addition, rise in adoption of smart phone and surge in shift towards cloud accessed applications further fuel the growth. On the other hand, budget constraints for deploying application security restrain the market growth. However, integration of AI and ML in application security is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the future.Market SegmentationThe application security market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, type, testing type, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is classified into large enterprises and SMEs. By type, it is segmented into web application security and mobile application security. By testing type, it is categorized into static application security testing (SAST), dynamic application security testing (DAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), and runtime application self-protection (RASP)). By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, government & public sector, retail & e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the key application security industry players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Capegemini, MicroFocus, Cisco Systems Inc., Synopsys, Veracode, Whitehat Security, RAPID7, Qualys, and HCL Technologies. This study includes application security market trends, application security market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A10348 North America to lead the trail throughout the forecast periodBased on region, the market across North America dominated with lion's share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the application security market. This is attributed to the proliferation of mobile devices and increase in cloud based networking along with the presence of major key players. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 21.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the growth in occurrence of security breaches that targets business applications. In addition, the region is experiencing growth in number of SMEs, which further fuels the growth of the market in this province.The solution segment dominated the marketBased on component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the application security market. The rise in demand for mobile application security as well as web application security drives the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, as it ensures effective functioning of application security software throughout the process.The deployment model segment held the highest market shareBased on on-premise, the deployment segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the application security market. On-premise-based solutions are known for better maintenance of servers, and continuous system facilitates the implementation of these application security solutions. This factor drives the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Rising number of organizations around the globe are moving their application workloads to the cloud to become more agile, lower costs, and reduce time to market. This in turn boosts the demand for cloud segment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (302 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/application-security-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for application security solutions. Surge in adoption of work from home trend has boosted the demand for security efforts toward endpoint security.● In addition, the security teams within the enterprises which do not have resources are adopting these solutions to address various web application security issues; thus, augmenting the demand for effective application security solutions.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 