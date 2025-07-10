Fitness Apps Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Fitness Apps Market Growing at 24.3% CAGR | Reach USD 120.37 Billion by 2030 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global fitness app market size was valued at USD 13.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 201 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07465 Driving FactorsThe global fitness apps market is attributed to the increasing awareness about diet-related diseases, the growing use of smartphones, tablets, and wearables, and the rising emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, and cardiac problems and the technological advancements in AI and machine learning are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the leading market players in the coming period. However, the high cost of in-app purchases, technical issues in apps, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy may restrict the market’s growth.Market SegmentationThe global fitness app market is segmented on the basis of device type, operating system, type and region. Depending on device type, the market is segregated into smartphone, tablets, and wearable devices. On the basis of operating system, it is categorized into iOS and android. Depending on type, it is fragmented into exercise & weight loss, diet & nutrition, activity tracking, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competitive Analysis:The key players profiled in the fitness app market analysis are Aaptiv Inc, Addias, Applico Inc., Azumio, Inc., Fitbit LLC., FitnessKeeper, MyfitnessPal, Inc., Nike, Inc., Noom Inc., and Under Armour, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the fitness app industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A07465 North America dominated the marketBased on region, the North America region garnered the biggest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. This is mainly due to the rising popularity of fitness apps among youth across the region. On the other hand, the Asia-pacific region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 26.3% over the analysis timeframe, owing to the increasing application of data analytics in fitness such as finding anomalies in scans, examining and developing fitness or yoga programs, and predicting outbreaks.The smartphone segment held the highest market share in 2020Based on device type, the smartphone segment held the greatest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly more than half of the global fitness apps market. This is mainly because smartphones offer lots of benefits such as ease of use, self-efficacy, social influence, goal-setting, and self-monitoring. On the other hand, the wearable devices segment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 25.5% over the estimated timeframe owing to the rising trend of wearable technology among the youth.The Android segment to exhibit the fastest CAGR throughout 2030Based on operating system, the Android segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% over the estimated period from 2021 to 2030. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of Android devices among the youth of emerging countries. On the contrary, the iOS segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global fitness apps industry, as it provides premium class plans.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (201 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-app-market/purchase-options Key Industry Development -● In November 2023, Self Esteem Brands is partnering with Apple Fitness+ to offer users a new way to workout both digitally and in person. This partnership marks Apple’s first deal with a gym or health club and demonstrates the increasing trend of digital and in-person fitness companies coming together to offer consumers more omnichannel experiences.● In April 2023, Noise partnered with PUMA India to emphasize the synergy between fitness and sports in daily life. As part of the alliance, Noise joins PUMA’s #LetThereBeSport campaign with dedicated challenges and step streaks on the NoiseFit app. Another interesting leg of the campaign is the ‘NitroRun’ where both brands come together for an in-person run. The campaign, where both brands advocate fitness by urging people to play sports as a part of their daily lifestyle, is now available on the NoiseFit App.● In March 2023, MyFitnessPal, the No. 1 global nutrition and fitness tracking app, is partnering with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), to help members understand what habits are needed to successfully reach their health and fitness goals. MyFitnessPal data from 550,000 users across almost two years will be analyzed by UCLA Chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition and Director of the Center for Human Nutrition to look for patterns in tracking behavior that signify success.● In January 2023, Samsung partnered with a hybrid fitness platform fiit with a free app subscription for customers. This partnership between Samsung and Fiit sees consumers being offered a free Fiit subscription when they purchase a newly selected Smart TV or Monitor.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. 