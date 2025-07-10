Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Horse Racing to Return at Fair Hill Turf Track

July 10, 2025

The “Races at Fair Hill” horse racing event to take place Aug. 30 for first time since 2019

Horses test the new turf track at Fair Hill. Photo by Anthony Burrows/DNR

Horse racing will return this summer to the turf track at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Cecil County, providing new opportunities for economic development through outdoor recreation and equine events.

The turf track inside the Fair Hill Special Event Zone is scheduled to reopen to racing on Aug. 30 following the completion of an infrastructure modernization project, which included the construction of a sand-based turf course of Kentucky bluegrass with a state-of-the-art irrigation system, the first course of its kind in Maryland. Fair Hill is an economic engine and cultural touchpoint for Cecil County and the broader mid-Atlantic region. Fair Hill helps Maryland maintain its status as an equestrian epicenter by hosting major horse shows and racing events as well as other recreational opportunities.

“The historic investments we’re making to ensure the future of horse racing in Maryland are also promoting work, wages, and wealth in communities across the state,” said Governor Wes Moore. “At Fair Hill, we’ve completed track and venue upgrades to usher in a new era of turf track horse racing in Cecil County. Our multifaceted approach will support Maryland’s tourism and agricultural economies, promoting prosperity for years to come.”

Each fall, the Maryland 5 Star takes place at Fair Hill, one of only two 5 Star events in the U.S. and one of seven worldwide. The prestigious 5 Star (CCI5*) designation is the pinnacle of the sport of eventing, comprising three phases of dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. The 2024 Maryland 5 Star generated more than $15 million in direct spending for the state economy, more than $530,000 in local tax receipts, and $23.5 million in total business sales in the state.

The horse industry is culturally and economically important in Maryland, supporting 22,000 direct jobs and driving $713 million in added value to the economy.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz announces the return of horse racing to Fair Hill Special Event Zone. Maryland DNR photo,

The “Races at Fair Hill” event on Aug. 30 will be hosted by the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland in partnership with the Cecil County Breeders Fair, sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association and the Maryland Racing Commission.

“Horse racing is coming back to Fair Hill,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “The reopening of the turf track is just one part of DNR’s goal to promote Maryland’s equine heritage and support rural economies. It will be great for the community and it will help bring more world-class events to Fair Hill.”

Racing at Fair Hill was last held in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a pause for public events at the space, followed by construction and time to allow the new turf to mature.

The sand-based turf track is planted with Kentucky bluegrass, a dense grass with horizontal rhizomes that provides support for racing horses while also recovering quickly after track use. The track is engineered with modern drainage and rootzone systems to support consistency and durability during high-performance use.

Designed to enable a wide range of equine disciplines to train and compete at Fair Hill, the one-mile course will accommodate flat racing, steeplechase, and eventing.

Leading turf specialists and contractors—Ruppert Landscaping, Hummer Turfgrass Systems, and Boekholder & Associates—have collaborated with DNR to ensure optimal track preparation through a customized maintenance program offering a consistent turf surface. Testing the track involved phased reintroduction of horses with strict evaluation periods for galloping, breezing, and eventual racing. Focused on quality and caution, this process was guided by turf response, weather conditions, and input from riders and trainers.

“The collaboration between all the significant stakeholders to bring racing back to Fair Hill is a defining moment of our intentions from the onset of pursuing a bid and helping to redefine and reimagine a track and infield for the future of equestrian event competitions,” stated Terry Hasseltine, President and Chairman of Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland. “We are thrilled to be the operator of The Races at Fair Hill.”

“We’re excited to be part of bringing racing back to Cecil County,” said Jeff Newman, Senior Vice President of Events for the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland. “The event on Saturday, August 30 will be a free, family-friendly open house, and we encourage everyone to come out and celebrate the return of live racing to Fair Hill over Labor Day weekend. In addition to support of the key stakeholders including Cecil County Government and the State of Maryland, the enthusiasm from the business community has been outstanding with partners to date from Brown Advisory along with W.L. Gore, Cecil Bank, Ruppert Landscape, the Town of Elkton, Taylor Harris Insurance Services (Equine), MRA GTA, Bohemia Manor Farm, and Horizon Farm Credit.”

“Cecil County has a long and storied history with racing at Fair Hill, a longtime community event and cherished tradition that we have missed since the last race event in 2019,” County Executive Adam Streight said. “We are excited that our partnership with the Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Sports Commission brings horse racing back home, where it belongs. This is a huge win for Cecil County!”

“Cecil County is deeply appreciative of Secretary Kurtz’s efforts to return racing to Fair Hill,” said Delegate Kevin Hornberger, representing District 35B in Cecil County.

“The Fair Hill Foundation enthusiastically supports the return of racing to this storied racecourse,” said Charles C. Fenwick Jr., President of the Fair Hill Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting equine activities at Fair Hill. “First and foremost, the Foundation wants to thank those who have given generously over the past six years. Their patience has been extraordinary and is very much appreciated. We also wish those involved as both participants and operators the very best.”

Once a Du Pont family estate, Fair Hill has a rich history in equine sports and is home to Cecil County Breeders, the National Steeplechase Association, and Fair Hill International, the nonprofit that helps to manage horse events at the site. The natural resource management area also holds a number of opportunities for youths and families, including the Cecil County Fair, 4-H programs, and Pony Club activities.

The Races at Fair Hill is produced by the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, a 501c3 tax exempt and affiliated foundation of the Maryland Sports Commission and a division of the Maryland Stadium Authority.