LG AI Research and FriendliAI Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch EXAONE 4.0 for Public Access

EXAONE 4.0 Now Available to Developers and Enterprises Worldwide via FriendliAI’s High-Performance Serverless API

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LG AI Research and FriendliAI today announced a strategic partnership to make LG’s advanced new AI model(s) EXAONE 4.0 publicly available, for the first time, through FriendliAI’s serverless inference infrastructure. FriendliAI is an AI inference provider for open source LLMs. The collaboration brings EXAONE 4.0 to developers and enterprises worldwide through a simple API interface.EXAONE 4.0 is LG AI Research’s latest breakthrough in large language models (LLMs), delivering advanced reasoning and natural language generation suited for a wide range of enterprise applications. Powered by FriendliAI’s optimized inference, EXAONE 4.0 can be deployed at scale with exceptional efficiency—offering high throughput and low latency without the usual infrastructure constraints.“FriendliAI’s high-performance platform makes it easy for organizations to test and deploy applications built using the new series of EXAONE 4.0 models without investing in infrastructure,” said Hwayoung(Edward) Lee, Vice President, Lead of AI Business Transformation Unit, LG AI Research. “Their inference platform delivers the efficiency and speed needed for real-world deployment of EXAONE 4.0 at scale.”Through FriendliAI’s Serverless Endpoint, organizations can seamlessly integrate EXAONE 4.0 into their workflows with enterprise-grade performance and reliability. The partnership removes technical barriers that have historically limited access to powerful language models.“Through our partnership with LG, we’re giving developers–from startups to global enterprises–a frictionless way to quickly begin deploying the EXAONE 4.0 model,” said Byung-Gon Chun, founder & CEO, FriendliAI. “With just a few lines of code, any organization can harness the full potential of EXAONE 4.0 without the usual complexity.”EXAONE 4.0 is available immediately via FriendliAI’s platform bringing the latest in large-scale language model innovation from LG AI Research to developers and businesses around the world.###About LG AI ResearchLaunched in December 2020 as the artificial intelligence (AI) research hub of South Korea's LG Group, LG AI Research aims to lead the next epoch of artificial intelligence (AI) to realize a promising future by providing optimal research environments and leveraging state-of-the-art AI technologies. And LG AI Research developed its large-scale AI, EXAONE, a 300 billion parametric multimodal AI model, in 2021. EXAONE, which stands for “Expert AI for Everyone,” is a multi-modal large-scale AI model that stands out from its peers due to its ability to process both language and visual data. With one of the world’s largest learning data capacities, LG AI Research aims to engineer better business decisions through its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technologies and its continuous effort on fundamental AI research. For more information, visit https://www.lgresearch.ai/ About FriendliAIFriendliAI is the leading provider of accelerated generative AI inference serving. FriendliAI provides fast, cost-efficient inference serving and fine-tuning to accelerate agentic AI and custom generative AI solutions. As the only provider supporting over 390,000 models on Hugging Face, FriendliAI offers unmatched model coverage for developers. Enjoy the GPU-optimized, blazingly fast Friendli Inference through FriendliAI's Dedicated Endpoints, Serverless Endpoints, and Container solutions. Learn more at https://friendli.ai/

