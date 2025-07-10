Advanced Composites Market Insights: Opportunities, Applications & Emerging Technologies 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Advanced Composites Market

The Global Advanced Composites Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2024 and 2031.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Advanced Composites Market was valued at US$ 35.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 78.8 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2024 and 2031.Market Overview:The Global Advanced Composites Market is expanding rapidly, driven by increased demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and industrial applications. Advanced composites, such as carbon and aramid fiber composites, are increasingly being used to improve fuel efficiency, structural integrity, and environmental sustainability.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/advanced-composites-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Key drivers boosting the market include:Rising use of lightweight materials to reduce emissions in automotive and aerospace industries.Rapid expansion of wind energy installations demanding durable composite blades.Technological improvements allow for the cost-effective production and recycling of composites.Opportunities lie in further development of bio-based composites and wider adoption in electric vehicles and urban air mobility platforms.Market Segmentation:By Type:Carbon Fiber CompositesAramid Fiber CompositesS-Glass Fiber CompositesOthers.By Resin:PolyamidePolyurethanePolypropylenePolyethyleneAcrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer (ABS)Polyvinyl ChloridePolycarbonateOthers.By Process:Injection MoldingFilament WindingPultrusionOthers.By End-User:TransportationAerospace & DefenseWind EnergyOil & GasElectrical & ElectronicsOthers.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=advanced-composites-market Market Geographical Share:North America holds a dominant share due to established aerospace and automotive manufacturing hubs, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising infrastructure investments and renewable energy projects in China, Japan, and India. Europe also remains a significant market, supported by stringent emission norms and advanced material research.Market Key Players:The advanced composites market is extremely competitive, with key competitors including:Covestro AGDuPontBASF SEDSMRhodiaSABICLANXESSTeijin LtdCelanese CorporationToray Industries.These companies focus on strategic collaborations, product innovation, and capacity expansions to strengthen market presence.Recent Developments:USAJune 2025: Hexcel Corporation launched a new generation of recyclable thermoplastic composites tailored for electric vehicle battery enclosures, enhancing thermal performance and lightweight properties.August 2024: Toray Composite Materials America opened a new R&D center in Washington State focused on next-generation aerospace composites with improved toughness and manufacturing efficiency.JapanMarch 2025: Teijin Limited partnered with a leading Japanese wind turbine manufacturer to supply carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics, reducing blade weight and increasing energy output.July 2024: Mitsubishi Chemical increased their carbon fiber production capacity in Hiroshima to accommodate escalating demand from the automotive and industrial robots sectors.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisConclusion:With sustained innovation, strategic partnerships, and growing demand across critical industries, the global advanced composites market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Industry leaders are expected to focus on sustainability, automation, and new application areas to capture emerging opportunities.Related Reports:

