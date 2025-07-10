Advanced Composites Market Insights: Opportunities, Applications & Emerging Technologies 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Advanced Composites Market

Advanced Composites Market

The Global Advanced Composites Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2024 and 2031.

Driven by innovation and demand for lightweight, durable materials, the advanced composites market is set to reshape industries worldwide.”
— DataM Intelligence
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Advanced Composites Market was valued at US$ 35.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 78.8 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2024 and 2031.

Market Overview:

The Global Advanced Composites Market is expanding rapidly, driven by increased demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and industrial applications. Advanced composites, such as carbon and aramid fiber composites, are increasingly being used to improve fuel efficiency, structural integrity, and environmental sustainability.

Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/advanced-composites-market

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Key drivers boosting the market include:

Rising use of lightweight materials to reduce emissions in automotive and aerospace industries.

Rapid expansion of wind energy installations demanding durable composite blades.

Technological improvements allow for the cost-effective production and recycling of composites.

Opportunities lie in further development of bio-based composites and wider adoption in electric vehicles and urban air mobility platforms.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:
Carbon Fiber Composites
Aramid Fiber Composites
S-Glass Fiber Composites
Others.

By Resin:
Polyamide
Polyurethane
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer (ABS)
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polycarbonate
Others.

By Process:
Injection Molding
Filament Winding
Pultrusion
Others.

By End-User:
Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Oil & Gas
Electrical & Electronics
Others.

By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.

Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=advanced-composites-market

Market Geographical Share:

North America holds a dominant share due to established aerospace and automotive manufacturing hubs, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising infrastructure investments and renewable energy projects in China, Japan, and India. Europe also remains a significant market, supported by stringent emission norms and advanced material research.

Market Key Players:

The advanced composites market is extremely competitive, with key competitors including:

Covestro AG
DuPont
BASF SE
DSM
Rhodia
SABIC
LANXESS
Teijin Ltd
Celanese Corporation
Toray Industries.

These companies focus on strategic collaborations, product innovation, and capacity expansions to strengthen market presence.

Recent Developments:

USA
June 2025: Hexcel Corporation launched a new generation of recyclable thermoplastic composites tailored for electric vehicle battery enclosures, enhancing thermal performance and lightweight properties.

August 2024: Toray Composite Materials America opened a new R&D center in Washington State focused on next-generation aerospace composites with improved toughness and manufacturing efficiency.

Japan
March 2025: Teijin Limited partnered with a leading Japanese wind turbine manufacturer to supply carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics, reducing blade weight and increasing energy output.

July 2024: Mitsubishi Chemical increased their carbon fiber production capacity in Hiroshima to accommodate escalating demand from the automotive and industrial robots sectors.

Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription

Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.

Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis

Have a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

Conclusion:

With sustained innovation, strategic partnerships, and growing demand across critical industries, the global advanced composites market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Industry leaders are expected to focus on sustainability, automation, and new application areas to capture emerging opportunities.

Related Reports:

Tarpaulin Sheet Market

Thermoplastic Composites Market

Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research
+1 877-441-4866
Sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Advanced Composites Market Insights: Opportunities, Applications & Emerging Technologies 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research
+1 877-441-4866 Sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Company/Organization
DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP
DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area, Uppal
Hyderabad, 500039
India
+1 877-441-4866
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Geotextile Market Analysis | Global Demand, Applications & Industry Outlook 2025 | DataM Intelligence
Advanced Composites Market Insights: Opportunities, Applications & Emerging Technologies 2025 | DataM Intelligence
Japan Upcycled Food Products Market Size to Grow from $2.1 Bn to $3.8 Bn by 2031 | Says DataM Intelligence
View All Stories From This Author