Protein Supplement Market Growth Insights and Statistical Analysis to show Expanding Industry Size

Protein Supplement Market 2031

The global protein supplement market is driven by the rise in awareness of health & fitness and the surge in the demand for sports nutrition supplements.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025

Protein supplement market size generated $23.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $50.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.The global protein supplement market is witnessing growth due to increasing health and fitness awareness and a rising demand for sports nutrition products. However, the availability of lower-cost alternatives poses a challenge to market expansion. On the bright side, the growing interest in fitness and wellness among millennials and younger consumers is creating attractive opportunities for future market development.

The protein supplement market is experiencing significant growth due to rising consumer interest in products that support muscle building, weight management, and overall health and fitness. Additionally, the increasing adoption of plant-based and vegan diets has boosted demand for protein supplements made from non-animal sources. Protein is a vital macronutrient and ranks as the second most abundant substance in the body after water. Protein supplements are concentrated protein sources derived from animal or plant origins, including dairy, eggs, soy, wheat, and peas. They are commonly available in the form of powders, bars, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages.Among these, protein powders are the most widely used, available in three key forms:Concentrates (60–80% protein, with 20–30% fats and carbohydrates)Isolates (90–95% pure protein)Hydrolysates (pre-digested proteins that support faster absorption and muscle recovery)These supplements are popular among athletes, gym-goers, and health-conscious individuals who use them to enhance performance, meet dietary needs, or compensate for nutritional gaps from calorie-restricted diets. Market growth is fueled by increasing awareness of fitness and well-being, the expansion of health clubs and training centers, rising disposable income, and the global surge in obesity rates. However, cheap substitutes, misleading marketing claims, and negative publicity may pose challenges to growth. Nevertheless, the growing demand for protein products among health-aware youth in emerging economies and the expansion of distribution networks in underserved markets offer strong growth opportunities for the global protein supplement market.Buy This Report (315 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market/purchase-options The protein supplement market is segmented on the basis of type, form, source, gender, age group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into casein, whey protein, egg protein, soy protein, and others. On the basis of form, the market is classified into powder, RTD liquid, and protein bars. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into animal and plant sources. On the basis of gender, the market is bifurcated into the male and female. On the basis of age group, the market is divided into millennials, generation X, and baby boomers. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, chemists/drugstores, nutrition stores, health food stores, specialist sports stores, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America accounts for around two-fifths of the share of the global protein supplement market and is expected to retain its dominance during the protein supplement market forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of health-conscious customers in most of the developed regions. This is attributable to the rise in the number of U.S. consumers adopting a healthy lifestyle or indulging in activities that promote active and good health. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, since Asia-Pacific collectively attracts nearly 22 million members in the health and fitness industry.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2330 Leading Market Players: -Amway Corp.Glanbia PLCGNC Holdings, LLCAbbott LaboratoriesBright LifeCare Pvt. Ltd.Vitaco Health Australia Pty LimitedHormel Foods CorporationOtsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.THG plcThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global protein supplement industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in Brazil. 