For Immediate Release: July 10, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today published more than 200 decision letters, known as complete response letters (CRLs). The CRLs were issued in response to applications submitted to the FDA for approval of drugs or biological products between 2020 and 2024, marking a significant step in the Agency’s broader initiatives to modernize and increase transparency.

By making the CRLs available, the public now has significantly greater insight into the FDA’s decision-making and the most common deficiencies cited that sponsors must address before their application is approved.

CRLs are issued directly to product sponsors when the FDA completes its review cycle and determines that it cannot grant an approval of an application in its current form. The FDA issues CRLs for various reasons, most related to safety and efficacy concerns, manufacturing deficiencies, and bioequivalence issues. These deficiencies are detailed in the letter and may also include recommendations for addressing them.

“For far too long, drug developers have been playing a guessing game when navigating the FDA,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “Drug developers and capital markets alike want predictability. So today we’re one step closer to delivering it to them, with an ultimate goal of bringing cures and meaningful treatments to patients faster.”

Because the FDA has historically refrained from publishing CRLs for pending applications, sponsors often misrepresent the rationale behind FDA’s decision to their stakeholders and the public. According to a 2015 analysis conducted by FDA researchers, sponsors avoided mentioning 85% of the FDA’s concerns about safety and efficacy when announcing publicly that their application was not approved. Moreover, when FDA calls for a new clinical trial for safety or efficacy, that critical information is not disclosed approximately 40% of the time. Lessons learned from non-approvals are also not shared within the industry, leading companies to repeatedly make similar mistakes.

This initial batch of published decision letters associated with since-approved applications is now accessible to the public at openFDA . The CRLs were redacted for trade secrets and confidential commercial information. The Agency is in the process of publishing additional CRLs from its archives and is continuously exploring ways of providing the public with greater transparency into its decision-making process.

