Hollow Metal Doors Market to Expand from $15.7 Billion in 2021 to $26.1 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.2%

Hollow Metal Doors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hollow metal doors market was valued at $15.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. This steady growth is driven by increasing demand for durable, secure, and energy-efficient doors in commercial, institutional, and industrial settings, alongside rapid urbanization and infrastructure development worldwide.Download PDF Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17056 Overview of Hollow Metal DoorsHollow metal doors are widely used in commercial and industrial environments due to their durability, security, and versatility. These doors consist of a steel frame with steel panels laminated to both sides, typically equipped with mounts for hinges and a pocket for a mortise lock. Their robust construction makes them ideal for high-traffic areas such as offices, schools, hospitals, and industrial facilities, where safety and longevity are paramount. Hollow metal doors are available in various designs, including flush, paneled, and those with windows, catering to diverse aesthetic and functional requirements.Market DynamicsSeveral factors are driving the growth of the hollow metal doors market. The rise in multifamily housing projects, particularly in urban areas, has increased the need for secure and durable door solutions. Additionally, the adoption of automated hollow metal doors in commercial settings, such as airports, malls, and corporate offices, is boosting demand. These automated systems enhance accessibility and convenience, aligning with modern infrastructure trends.Government investments in residential and commercial construction are another significant driver. For instance, initiatives like the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) committing $20 billion to African infrastructure over three years (2020–2023) are expected to spur demand for hollow metal doors in emerging markets. Furthermore, the development of energy-efficient hollow metal doors, designed to reduce heat loss and improve insulation, is gaining traction as sustainability becomes a priority in construction.Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies, such as China, India, and African nations, are fueling market growth. These regions are witnessing a surge in construction activities, driven by population growth and increasing consumer spending on home renovation and improvement projects. However, fluctuating raw material prices, particularly for steel, pose a challenge to market expansion, as they can increase production costs and affect profitability.The market also benefits from growth opportunities in renovation projects. As homeowners and businesses invest in upgrading existing structures, hollow metal doors are increasingly chosen for their durability and low maintenance requirements. Additionally, advancements in door manufacturing, such as improved fire resistance and soundproofing, are creating new avenues for market players.Market SegmentationThe hollow metal doors market is segmented by type, application, end user, and region, providing a comprehensive view of its dynamics.By TypeIn 2021, the flush hollow metal doors segment held the largest market share. Flush doors are the most common design, valued for their simplicity and versatility. They are widely used in applications such as fire exits, rear building entrances, storage rooms, and main entryways due to their durability and cost-effectiveness. Other types, including hollow metal doors with windows, paneled doors, and specialty designs, cater to specific aesthetic and functional needs but have a smaller market share.By ApplicationThe market is divided into new construction and renovation. New construction dominates due to the global surge in infrastructure development, particularly in commercial and institutional buildings. However, the renovation segment is growing steadily as property owners upgrade existing facilities to meet modern safety and energy efficiency standards.By End UserThe commercial and institutional building segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021. This is driven by increased government spending on schools, hospitals, and office buildings, which require secure and durable doors. The industrial spaces segment, including warehouses and factories, also contributes significantly, as hollow metal doors are ideal for environments requiring high security and resistance to wear. Core types, such as honeycomb and polystyrene, are used to enhance insulation and structural integrity, further supporting market demand.By RegionAsia-Pacific led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. This is attributed to rapid population growth, urbanization, and industrial expansion in countries like China, India, and Japan. China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025), which emphasizes digital technology in construction, is a key growth driver. North America and Europe also hold significant shares, driven by advanced infrastructure and stringent building codes. The LAMEA region, including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, is expected to see steady growth due to increasing construction activities.Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17056 Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the hollow metal doors market, halting production and delaying construction projects due to global lockdowns. Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages further compounded these challenges. However, with the introduction of vaccines and the easing of restrictions, the market began recovering by late 2022. Manufacturers resumed full-scale operations, focusing on workforce safety, supply chain resilience, and innovative production methods to adapt to post-pandemic demands. The pandemic highlighted the importance of durable and low-maintenance building materials, driving renewed interest in hollow metal doors.Competitive LandscapeThe hollow metal doors market is competitive, with key players including AccessSMT Holdings Ltd., ALLEGION, Baron Metal Industries, Inc., Beacon Commercial Door & Lock, CECO DOOR, Concept Frames, Curries, DCI Hollow Metal, Deansteel Manufacturing Company, Inc., DKS Steel Doors & Frames, Inc., EightynineA LLC, Fleming, GH Hollow Metal Doors & Frames Industries Corp., Houston-Starr Company, Plyler Entry Systems, Quality Engineered Products Co., and TRUDOOR, LLC. These companies are investing in product innovation, such as energy-efficient and automated door systems, to strengthen their market positions.Key Benefits for StakeholdersQuantitative Analysis: The report provides detailed market size, growth projections, and segment analysis from 2021 to 2031, enabling stakeholders to identify high-potential opportunities.Market Drivers and Restraints: Insights into key drivers, such as urbanization and government investments, and challenges, like fluctuating raw material prices, support strategic planning.Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: This framework evaluates buyer and supplier dynamics, aiding stakeholders in making profit-oriented decisions.Regional Insights: Revenue mapping by region highlights growth trends and market potential in key countries.Competitive Positioning: The report offers benchmarking and insights into the market positioning of key players, facilitating strategic decision-making.Market Trends and StrategiesThe hollow metal doors market is evolving with a focus on sustainability, automation, and customization. 