VSY Biotechnology Enters the Japanese Market!

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinusoidal Trifocal Technology® developed by VSY Biotechnology GmbH has been officially approved in Japan. Non-toric and toric IOLs produced with this innovative technology, which provide superior visual performance at near, intermediate, and distance ranges for refractive and cataract patients and are among VSY Biotechnology GmbH ’s patented products, are now being introduced, with non-toric lenses already launching in Japan.

Traditional trifocal, hybrid trifocal, and polyfocal lenses available on the market often present challenges such as light loss, light scatter, and poor night vision due to sawtooth technology. These issues have been eliminated with VSY Biotechnology GmbH ’s Sinusoidal Trifocal Technology®. Additionally, side effects such as halos and glare are not observed with this new generation of lenses.

Executives from WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD, a well-established company that will serve as VSY Biotechnology GmbH’s official distributor in Japan, recently visited the VSY Biotechnology GmbH headquarters in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany. The visit was led by CEO Arata Igarashi, who expressed his pride and excitement in representing VSY Biotechnology GmbH in Japan.

Dr. Christian Bach, Managing Director of VSY Biotechnology GmbH, emphasized that they are poised to achieve significant success in the Japanese market through their collaboration with WAKAMOTO. He also shared his satisfaction in bringing Sinusoidal Trifocal Technology® to patients in Japan.

