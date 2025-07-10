Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Expected To Reach USD 12.08 Billion 2032, to Grow by 8.01% From 2025 2032

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market revenue is expected to grow by 8.01% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 12.08 Billion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research examines the growth rate of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market during the forecasted period 2025-2032.The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.1% over the forecast period. The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.08 billion by 2032. The growth of online shopping, less labor, not enough space, and new tech make the AS/RS market bigger. This allows for quicker, automated storing with better stock counts, safety, better cold storage, and up-to-date data links.Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market OverviewThe Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) is doing well as more people buy from the web, there are fewer workers, and more places need automation. AS/RS makes work faster and more accurate and uses space better in areas like moving goods, making things, and keeping things cold. Big changes are AI and robots coming together, parts that fit in many ways, and clever storage places. More and more, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific, we see people using it. The AS/RS market may grow by 8-12% each year for the next five years.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retail

The fast growth of online shopping has pushed up order numbers, asking for quick, right filling. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) make the best use of space, make picking faster, and cut down on the work needed. New tech like Amazon's robots and AI cube systems makes things work better. With the warehouse automation market growing all over the world, AS/RS is key for handling today's online shopping needs and making sure deliveries are fast. With the warehouse automation market growing all over the world, AS/RS is key for handling today's online shopping needs and making sure deliveries are fast.Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Smart Warehousing TechnologiesIndustry 4.0 pushes AS/RS growth by mixing IoT, AI, and robots for better, quicker warehouses. Big names like Amazon and Walmart are growing their use of tech to make things work faster and cut costs. The smart warehousing market, worth $22.8B in 2023, is likely to get a lot bigger, mainly in places like Asia-Pacific. It's changing how the world does logistics with new, linked tech.Expansion of Cold Storage and Temperature-Controlled WarehousingAutomated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) make cold storage and drug storage better by keeping tight temp checks and clean settings, cutting down on human touch. Places like Indicold's -20°C AS/RS and OPEX’s auto systems up the quality and life of the goods. These new steps raise work rates, cut down on dirt risks, and help stick to rules in places where temperature matters a lot.RestraintIntegration ChallengesJoining AS/RS with present WMS and ERP setups is hard because they might not work well together, syncing data is tough, it costs a lot, and it needs made-to-order changes. Old systems often miss open APIs, which leads to slow work and problems. To do it right, you need middleware, open APIs, careful tests, and training for workers to make sure things run well and make the most of the automation gains in storage places.Innovations and DevelopmentsTechnological innovation is a key factor propelling the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market forward. Notable advancements include:AI and Machine Learning Integration: About 40% of AS/RS providers now use AI and ML to get better at managing stock right away and fixing things before they break. This has led to a 35% boost in how well they work and a 25% cut in times when the system is down.Robotics and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs): Big firms like Amazon now use AMRs in their big storage places, showing a big drop in the cost of running things and a jump in how much work can get done. These robots move through tough warehouse spaces using smart sensors and map tech.Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segment TypeBy TypeThey are segmented into unit load cranes, mini load cranes, robotic shuttle-based, carousel-based, vertical lift modules, and robotic cube-based. Unit load cranes lead the AS/RS market because they can hold much weight, use space well, and work in many areas like cars and shipping. A rise in online shopping pushes need, with firms using these setups for quick, right storage and taking out, making storage places work better and grow more.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Regional Analysis

North America: North America is at the front of the AS/RS market due to fast e-commerce growth, high-tech use, and work issues. Big changes are seen with Sonepar's auto warehouses and Rapyuta Robotics' unit-by-unit setups. These push for better work and a strong market rise in the U.S. and Canada.

Europe: Europe stands as the second-biggest AS/RS market. This is due to its strong making of goods, fast growth in online sales, and use of Industry 4.0. The main changes are big money put in by Harrods and Hugo Boss into smart storage places. These help to make machines work better, even with problems like big costs and risks to safe web use. These help to make machines work better, even with problems like big costs and risks to safe web use.Asia-Pacific: APAC sits third in the AS/RS market because of fast industry growth, a big e-commerce boom, help from government rules, and tech use like AI and robots. Most growth is seen in China, Japan, and India.Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Competitive LandscapeAll regional players in the automated storage and retrieval system market concentrate on developing and enhancing their capabilities, resulting in fierce competition. Notable players includeDematic (USA)Honeywell Elligrated (USA)KUKA Robotics (Germany)Mecalux (Spain)Swisslog (a part of KUKA Group) (Switzerland)Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)Stäubli Robotics (Germany)Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)SSI SCHAEFER (Germany)Frazier Industrial Company (USA)SummaryThe global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) market is set to grow. It’s worth USD 6.51 billion in 2024 and will climb at a rate of 6.1% yearly, hitting USD 12.08 billion by 2032. This rise is due to more online shopping, not enough workers, lack of space, and new tech like AI, robots, and Industry 4.0, making warehouses work better, more precisely, and safely. A major part of this market is unit load cranes, leading the way because they can carry a lot and work in many ways. North America is ahead because it takes on new tech and online sales fast, then Europe with making good stuff and taking up Industry 4.0, and Asia-Pacific, helped by a quick rise in factory work and help from the government. Hard bits are mixing it well with old WMS and ERP systems. New things like AI for smart upkeep and robots that move on their own make work smoother and cut breaks. Big names are Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, KUKA Robotics, and Daifuku. 