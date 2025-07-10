Mobility City of Westchester NY Provides Timely Mobility Equipment Repairs for Veterans

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Our White Glove Service ensures that every veteran understands how to safely operate and care for their device. Visit our Store at 228 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530, phone (914) 449-4342 Our team of expert technicians can come to you in a van equipped as a workshop on wheels in Westchester & Rockland Counties and S CT.

Owner Max Orlov opened Mobility City of Westchester to provide veterans & the mobility impaired with professional mobility equipment repair services.

WESTCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Westchester NY provides prompt, professional mobility equipment repair services and is certified and accredited as a Veterans Administration Subcontractor. With mobile technicians covering Westchester County NY and surrounding towns, ensuring veterans have access to wheelchair repair, lift chair servicing, and scooter maintenance—with speed, care, and dignity.“In Westchester, we’re more than technicians — we’re partners in care for our Veterans,” said Max Orlov, owner, Mobility City of Westchester. “We proudly stand behind our commitment to New York heroes through our initiative with the VA Health Care System."Orlov said, " Veterans deserve nothing less than exceptional service . Mobility City responds fast, diagnosing and fixing essential equipment with expertise. We provide estimates quickly and finish most repairs within five days. Our technicians come to Veterans’ homes for battery changes, deliveries, and training—making life easier and safer.We operate with transparent pricing, certified professionals, and rigorous compliance. Veterans can trust Mobility City for repairs, replacements, and the peace of mind that comes from knowing they’re in skilled, caring hands."The Westchester location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Comprehensive Services Include:Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts vertical platform lifts (VPLs), battery and charger replacements; and white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product trainingAbout Mobility City of Westchester NYMobility City of Westchester, owned by Max Orlov , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.For more information or to schedule a veteran priority repair, visit online at www.westchesterny.mobilitycity.com or stop by this local Mobility City franchise today, located at 228 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530, phone (914) 449-4342

