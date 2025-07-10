Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Estimated $26.6 Billion Growth 11.2% CAGR by 2032 | AMR

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market

Rising mobile SCADA use, Industry 4.0 adoption, and cloud computing growth are driving global SCADA market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market generated $9.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $26.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032.Increase in penetration of mobile SCADA systems and surging trend of Industry 4.0 across manufacturing and processing industries is boosting the growth of the global market. In addition, Rapid growth in the utilization of cloud computing technology positively impacts the growth of the SCADA market. However, huge investment costs for the insertion and sustenance of SCADA systems and escalating cyberattacks in industrial networks are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, increasing advancements in wireless sensor networks are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the SCADA market during the forecast period.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 339 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/544 Covid-19 Scenario1. The supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market has witnessed significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the strict lockdowns and social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. The economic uncertainty, partial shutdown of the business, and low consumer confidence impacted demand for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technology. The supply chain got hampered during the pandemic, along with delayed logistics activities.2. However, the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market is expected to regain its pace during the post-pandemic scenario due to the easing of restrictions.Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around half of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, owing to rise in adoption of RTU devices in various industrial process, such as pressure tests, circulation pumps from a central location, to improve operational efficiency, and control various processes. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032, as it helps to improve business operational efficiency, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve product quality.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/scada-market/purchase-options Based on component, the remote terminal unit (RTU) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, owing to rise in adoption of RTU devices in various industrial process, such as pressure tests, circulation pumps from a central location, to improve operational efficiency, and control various processes. However, the communication system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, as it helps to improve business operational efficiency, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve product quality.Based on end-user, the utilities segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, owing to increase in adoption of SCADA in various utilities industries to monitor and control remote pumps and compressors. However, the discrete manufacturing segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as it helps businesses in the manufacturing sector to manage their operations in a more efficient and effective manner.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, due to stable power management, as well as massive investment in technologies. However, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in investment by the government in automation for a wide range of industries.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/544 Leading Market Players:ABB Ltd.,Alstom SA,Emerson Electric Co.,Hitachi Ltd.,Honeywell International Inc.,IBM Corporation,Rockwell Automation Inc.,Schneider Electric SE,JFE Engineering Corporation,Mitsubishi Electric CorporationThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Key Benefits:Modern SCADA systems are designed to help manufacturers leverage digital transformation by operating on advanced technologies. While this may limit adoption in sectors like marketing that rely more on emotional appeal than data-driven processes, SCADA remains vital for industrial operations. It collects data primarily from devices like sensors, switches, relays, and higher-level equipment such as controllers and RTUs, enabling efficient data acquisition and logging.SCADA systems offer speed, scalability, and secure visualization across desktops, web browsers, and mobile platforms. They support rich WPF interfaces and lightweight, script-free HTML5 clients, ensuring consistent performance across devices. 