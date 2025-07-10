Mobility City of St Louis MO Brings Speed and Dignity to Veteran Mobility Repairs in the St. Louis Metro

Mobility City is more than a service provider—we are a trusted ally in veteran care. Our team works closely with family members, caregivers, and healthcare providers to deliver personalized mobility solutions that restore confidence and independence. The owner Derrick Dufresne has a long history of providing services and support to individuals with mobility needs. Visit the beautiful showroom and repair center at 12009 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131, phone (636) 228-6995 Our trained technicians make house calls for repair services in vans equipped as a workshop on wheels.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of St Louis MO is proud to support our nation’s heroes with fast, reliable mobility equipment repairs for veterans across Missouri. Whether it's a wheelchair, power scooter, or walker, our expert technicians provide prompt, compassionate service—because veterans deserve the very best in accessibility and independence. St. Louis veterans can trust Mobility City for reliable mobility equipment repairs. Power chairs, scooters, and more—serviced fast.“Our Veterans deserve prompt, reliable service,” said Derrick Dufresne, owner, Mobility City of St Louis. “We’re honored to serve veterans in community.”Mobility City is the trusted partner for Veterans needing prompt mobility equipment repairs. Our certified technicians swiftly diagnose and fix complex issues. We provide:• Estimates within 48 hours• Repairs in under 5 days, with original parts• In-home services including battery testing and training• Transparent, standardized pricing• Direct service—never subcontracted• 30-day warranties for all work• Manufacturer-certified skills, trained by over 20 industry leaders• Full accreditation and OIG-clearance• Repairs and services for a broad range of mobility devicesThe St Louis location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.About Mobility City of St Louis MOMobility City of St Louis, owned by Derrick Dufresne, helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence since 2021. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.For more information or to schedule a veteran priority repair, visit www.stlouismo.mobilitycity.com and contact your local Mobility City franchise today.

