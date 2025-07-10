Springfield Veterans Receive Trusted Wheelchair and Scooter Repair Services from Mobility City of Springfield Experts

Mobility City is more than a service provider—we are a trusted ally in veteran care. Our team works closely with family members, caregivers, and healthcare providers to deliver personalized mobility solutions that restore confidence and independence. Bryan and Tiffany Powers are inspired to service the Community's Mobility needs after a life changing accident With expertise in handling repairs, battery replacements, and tune-ups, our team ensures that your scooters, power chairs, lift recliners, stair lifts, wheelchairs and rollators are in top condition. Chris is our team’s military veteran, and he is a dedicated technician who specializes in maintaining and repairing your mobility equipment.

Owners Bryan and Tiffany Powers have been helping Missouri veterans stay mobile with expert repair services from Mobility City of Springfield

We pick up, diagnose, service, and return your device—cleaned and fully functional—so you can focus on what matters most: living freely and comfortably.” — Mark-Anthony R

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Springfield MO repairs wheelchairs and scooters for veterans with urgency and care. Local specialists with fast turnaround. The Springfield location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.“In Springfield, we’re dedicated to helping Veterans live with dignity and independence,” said Bryan Powers, co-owner, Mobility City of Springfield. “It’s our privilege to serve those who served.”Mobility City, a leading provider of mobility equipment repair and maintenance services, is proud to provide its repair service expertise to U.S. veterans by delivering fast, reliable, and compassionate mobility equipment repairs. Whether it's a power wheelchair, scooter, lift chair, walker, or rollator, veterans can now access priority repair services with rapid response times and exceptional care.Mobility City ensures a smooth, stress-free experience for Veterans • Fast service keeps Veterans mobile and independent.• Quotes arrive in just 48 hours, repairs follow in under 5 days.• We come to you: in-home battery service, equipment delivery, and setup.• Our rates are upfront and fair—no surprises.• Work is always performed by Mobility City’s own certified technicians.• Every repair includes a 30-day warranty.• Our training from leading manufacturers guarantees expertise.• Accredited and compliant for safety and quality.• We service everything from scooters to stair lifts."Supporting veterans means delivering results," said Tiffany Powers, co-owner, Mobility City of Springfield. "At Mobility City, we offer top notch mobility repairs for veterans, ensuring their wheelchairs, lift chairs, and power chairs are restored promptly and professionally. Your independence is our mission," she said.About Mobility City of Springfield MOMobility City of Springfield, owned by Bryan and Tiffany Powers , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.For more information contact:Mobility City of Springfield, MO1414 East Battlefield RoadSpringfield, MO 65804(417) 228-3747

