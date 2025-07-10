Metal Finishing Chemicals Market to Reach USD 18.46 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand from Key Industries

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

Metal finishing chemicals market to grow steadily at 3.4% CAGR, driven by rising demand in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and manufacturing sectors.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global metal finishing chemicals market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. Estimated at USD 13,214.8 million in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 18,461.46 million by 2035, expanding at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.This sustained growth trajectory is propelled by robust demand across high-impact sectors such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and general manufacturing. The need to enhance corrosion resistance, prolong component lifespan, and achieve superior surface finishes—especially for lightweight and electric vehicle components—remains a key industry driver.Rising environmental regulations are accelerating the shift toward safer, more sustainable chemical formulations, including chromium-free and cyanide-free alternatives. Meanwhile, application technology innovations continue to bolster adoption.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5375 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global metal finishing chemicals market is projected to grow from USD 13,214.8 million in 2025 to USD 18,461.46 million by 2035.2. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.3. Demand is driven by widespread usage in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and general manufacturing industries.4. Conversion coating chemicals dominate the market with increasing application in corrosion resistance.5. Automotive industry remains a key end user due to high need for durable and corrosion-resistant components.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market:Prominent players in the metal finishing chemicals market include KCH Services Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, DuPont, Atotech, BASF SE, and others.Key Drivers Fueling Market Growth:End-industry demand from automotive (especially EV and lightweight vehicles), aerospace, electronics, and industrial manufacturing relies heavily on metal finishing treatments to enhance performance and durability.Stricter environmental policies—such as bans on hexavalent chromium—are pushing the industry towards eco-friendly solutions, particularly in North America and Europe.Rapid industrialization in regions like China and India is increasing uptake of metal pre-treatment and coating technologies.Market Segmentation Insights:By Product Type: Plating chemicals, cleaning chemicals, conversion coating chemicals, and others.By Process: Pre‑treatment, electroplating, electroless plating, degreasing, polishing, etching, cleaning, chemical conversion, and other processes.By Material: Aluminium, chromium, nickel, zinc, gold, silver, copper, and other metals.By End-Use Industry: Electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, industrial machinery, building & construction, aerospace, jewellery, and others.By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The metal finishing chemicals market is comprehensively segmented to cater to diverse industry needs. Based on product type, the market includes plating chemicals, cleaning chemicals, conversion coating chemicals, and others. In terms of process, it is categorized into pre-treatment, electroplating, electro-less plating, de-greasing, polishing, etching, cleaning, chemical conversion, and other specialized techniques.The market is also segmented by material, encompassing aluminum, chromium, nickel, zinc, gold, silver, copper, and various other metals. End-use industries driving demand for these chemicals include electrical and electronics, automotive and transportation, industrial machinery, building and construction, aerospace, jewellery, and others. 