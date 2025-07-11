beard trim in New York Neck Cleanups Hair cut and Royal Shave Haircut & Beard Trim

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHD BARBERS has become a destination for clients seeking detailed, expertly executed fade haircuts in Manhattan. Situated in the East Village, the barbershop has steadily built a reputation for precision-based grooming services that reflect both technical knowledge and current style trends. For those searching for the best barber for fades in Manhattan, PHD BARBERS is frequently named as a standout option for consistent results and an individualized approach.Fade haircuts require technical accuracy and attention to fine detail, particularly when transitioning seamlessly from short to longer hair lengths. At PHD BARBERS, barbers are trained to handle various hair textures and styles, adjusting their technique based on a client’s head shape, hair density, and desired aesthetic. Their consistent delivery of smooth tapers, low fades, high fades, skin fades, and bald fades has made them a local go-to for those who value detail and shape in their grooming.The service menu at PHD BARBERS supports a broad spectrum of grooming needs beyond fades. A standard Haircut is priced at $40 and includes consultation and styling. For those combining grooming elements, options such as the Haircut & Beard Trim ($55) and Haircut and Royal Shave ($75) offer a complete approach. The PHD Experience—a $100 full-service treatment—includes multiple grooming services aimed at a complete refresh.Fades are often paired with Neck Cleanup ($20) and Beard Trim ($20) services, helping maintain clean lines and symmetry post-cut. These services are often recommended for clients who wish to preserve their look between appointments. For more tailored beard maintenance, the shop provides Beard Trim & Neck Cleanup ($35), Beard Color Enhancement ($20), and Beard Dye ($55) to match personal grooming preferences and hair tones.Understanding that hair and skin care go hand in hand, PHD BARBERS also offers facial treatments to enhance grooming routines. The Cleansing Facial ($45) and Black Peel-Off Mask ($20) are designed to remove impurities and refresh the skin, often complementing the clean look of a freshly executed fade.The business also emphasizes scalp health, offering Hair Wash & Condition services for $10. These are often added to haircuts or treatments for a clean, product-free base before styling. Regular hair washing can be especially beneficial for clients who opt for tighter fades, where scalp exposure is more visible.While many barber shops specialize in one or two cut styles, PHD BARBERS focuses on maintaining service diversity to meet a broad clientele's needs. Their ability to deliver fades consistently, regardless of hair type, has positioned them among the most reliable barbershops for fade styles in the Manhattan area.The East Village location serves a mix of long-term neighborhood residents and first-time visitors, with appointments structured to maximize attention and quality. Each session is focused on matching the client's expectations while educating them on maintenance techniques and product suggestions.About PHD BARBERSPHD BARBERS was founded in response to the pandemic’s impact on local businesses, particularly barbershops. Arnold and Martin, two experienced Manhattan-based barbers, took the opportunity to launch a new shop after the closure of their former workplace. The result is a barbershop that merges traditional techniques with modern grooming standards.Built on community values, PHD BARBERS continues to serve clients looking for reliable and precise service across a wide range of hair and beard needs. The shop has become known for delivering clean, accurate results while maintaining a welcoming environment for all.Services & Prices Overview• Haircut – $40• Royal Shave – $40• Haircut & Beard Trim – $55• Haircut and Royal Shave – $75• PHD Experience – $100• Beard Trim – $20• Neck Cleanup – $20• Black Peel-Off Mask – $20• Beard Color Enhancement – $20• Beard Trim & Neck Cleanup – $35• Cleansing Facial – $45• Beard Dye – $55• Hair Wash & Condition – $10The range of services offered is designed to allow clients to mix and match based on personal needs. Whether looking for a full transformation or a minor update, the staff at PHD BARBERS aims to provide results that meet client expectations without compromise.Contact InformationPhone: +1 212 5107985Email: phdbarbersnyc@gmail.comAddress: 228 Avenue B, New York, New York 10009, United StatesFor media inquiries, scheduling, or additional information regarding services, contact the shop directly via phone or email.

