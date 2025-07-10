Global Shrimp Market to Reach USD 105.35 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 3.90% from 2025.

Shrimp Market Size

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Shrimp Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Environment, Species, Shrimp Size, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2033”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the global shrimp market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.How Big is the Shrimp Market?The global shrimp market size was valued at USD 71.87 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 105.35 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.90% from 2025-2033.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-shrimp-processing-plant/requestsample Global Shrimp Market Dynamics:Rising Global Consumption of Protein-Rich Seafood:The change in dietary patterns across the world is driving an increase in the use of shrimp as it is now being incorporated as a protein source in a global scale shift. With shift towards health consciousness, urban consumers are increasingly aware of the health advantages seafood offers and is opting for shrimp as a preferred source of protein. Alongside both advanced economies and emerging market, increases selling on convenience food and a grown middle-class population is enhancing the spend on seafood. The consumption of shrimp is also soaring because it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, essential amino acids, and vital micro nutrients. In addition, the inclusion of Asia cuisine around the globe, which shrimp as a difficult to do without ingredient, further extend its consumption base. Considering all the factors above, it gives the Aquaculture and Seafood industry a powerful opportunity for growth, emphasizing the swift expansion of shrimp cultivation.Shrimp Farming and Aquaculture Practices and Their New Technology Developments:Widespread new technology is changing shrimp farming into something more profitable, modernized, and easier to keep sustainable. Productivity and sustainability at the farms are being helped by new technologies such as biofloc technology, recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), automatic feeders, and water quality monitoring systems. With shrimp aquaculture technology, there are fewer diseases, greater survival rates, and lower environmental impact from intensive shrimp farming. Nations such as India, Vietnam, Ecuador, and Thailand are now using precision aquaculture to improve the grade of shrimp cultivated for export and to achieve rigorous standards of the food safety regulations of foreign countries. Farmers are also able to make use of Artificial Intelligence and data analysis in aquaculture to enhance feeding, monitor growth, and cut back on operational expenditures. The global shrimp market's potential for long-term, scalable growth now intertwines digital tools and sustainable practices.Improving Global Shrimp Trade and Supply Chain Cold Chain Logistics:The shrimp trade is expanding globally because of improved cold-chain logistics, less expensive tariff barriers, and new trade agreements. Major shrimp-lover countries like the US, Europe, and China are now demanding stricter certification standards for shrimp exporters like India, Ecuador, and Indonesia who are building value-added shrimp processing plants. With global interconnectivity and enhanced shipping options like containerized and refrigerated shipping, shipping shrimp products is easy and economical. Additionally, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales are transforming the B2C shrimp selling model, especially in North America and East Asia. Several regions are still experiencing a lack of supply despite high global demand; in these cases, cross-border trade becomes essential for the market's growth. Strengthening export capabilities, as well as fostering bilateral seafood trade partnerships, will greatly impact where the future shrimp market will be heading.By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Shrimp Market are Given Below:The Shrimp Market research report outlines a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, offering in-depth profiles of major companies. Some of the key players in the market are:Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.Aqua Star (Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.)Charoen Pokphand Foods PCLGrand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd.Grupo Ibérica Congelados S.A.Liveris Afentoulis & Co.Mazzetta Company LLCNordic Seafood A/S (Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.)Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd.Pacific SeafoodSeaprimexco VietnamThai Union Group PCL.Contact Out Analysts for Brochure Requests, Customization, and Inquiries Before Purchase: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=628&flag=C Global Shrimp Market Trends:The shrimp industry is currently undergoing a transformative change that is reflective of both consumer demand and supply innovations. Because of eco-concerns and legislation, more producers are adopting environmental certifications like ASC and BAP. The demand for ready-to-eat and value-added shrimp products is readily available and traces a growing demand for convenience among consumers. The shrimp farming industry is getting smarter. IoT devices are enabling better monitoring and AI systems are automating feeding processes, thereby improving accuracy and replication.On the other hand, plant-based and lab-grown shrimp are starting to surface, signifying the growth of a parallel niche market aimed at ethical consumption and allergen-free food. Shrimp Market Report Segmentation:Breakup by Environment:Farmed ShrimpWild ShrimpBreakup by Species:Penaeus VannameiPenaeus MonodonMacrobrachium RosenbergiiOthersBreakup by Shrimp Size:<2121-2526-3031-4041-5051-6061-70>70Breakup by Distribution Channel:Hypermarkets and SupermarketsConvenience StoresHotels and RestaurantsOnline SalesOthersRegional Insights:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the Report:Market PerformanceMarket OutlookCOVID-19 Impact on the MarketPorter's Five Forces AnalysisHistorical, Current and Future Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisStructure of the MarketValue Chain AnalysisComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

