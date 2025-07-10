Rock Edge Photography: Karyn Burleigh Brings a Sharp, Story-Driven Lens to Music and Event Photography

Photographer and videographer Karyn Burleigh of Rock Edge Photography, widely recognized for her dynamic live event coverage and artist-focused storytelling. The Atomic Punks, a renowned Van Halen tribute band, photographed by Karyn Burleigh. Her work behind the lens has made her a sought-after photographer for tribute acts across Southern California. Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik, photographed by Karyn Burleigh. Her portfolio includes artists ranging from rising local talent to industry legends.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a background rooted in entertainment and a keen eye for timing and detail, professional photographer and videographer Karyn Burleigh has built a respected presence in Southern California’s creative scene. Through her company, Rock Edge Photography , she captures the atmosphere, nuance, and distinct personality of each performance.Karyn originally moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career but quickly found herself immersed in the entertainment industry through on-set work. That experience naturally led her into the local music scene, where she began photographing bands in West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley. Frequent sessions at The Alley in North Hollywood helped her build both a strong portfolio and a community of musicians. The enthusiastic response to her work eventually led to her first paid gig—photographing The Mod Squad at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills—which marked the official launch of Rock Edge Photography.The Mod Squad—often called LA’s favorite 1970s rock tribute band—was the first band to hire Karyn professionally, helping launch her career and deepen her ties to Southern California’s live music scene. Around the same time, she also began working with alternative rock band Circle The Earth, whose genre-blending sound and multicultural lineup later earned them recognition in Rolling Stone UK. That early collaboration further expanded Karyn’s reach into LA’s indie and alt-rock circles.Today, Karyn offers a full range of photography and videography services through Rock Edge Photography, including: Live music and performance coverage , including tribute acts, 80s bands, and emerging artists- Private parties, birthday celebrations, and gender reveals- Corporate events and promotional shoots- Graduations and special occasions- Videography for social content, reels, and sizzle editsShe has also expanded her work to include booking support for artists, helping clients land performance opportunities, secure festival placements, and navigate the logistics of live shows.Highlights from her latest work include Head Games So Cal at the Garden Grove Amphitheater (also known as Garden Amp), along with shoots for Retro Riot, Tom and The Refugees, Whole Lotta Rosies, Black Canyon Band, 80s Invasion, Doctor Wu, Renee Casanova, ESCAPE The Journey Tribute, The Titans of Rock, Stonebreed, Fast Times, Bullet Boys, DSB, Petty Party, Miss Velvet, and others.She also photographed a three-band concert at Tarantula Hill Brewing Co., featuring Black Canyon Band, Killer Dollz, and the headlining act, Atomic Punks—a crowd favorite Van Halen tribute band.Karyn has been selected to photograph Cruefest Hollywood 2025, taking place this coming July 12 at Whisky A Go Go—a major annual event honoring the music of Mötley Crüe and Van Halen while raising funds for cancer research in memory of Skylar Neil. In addition to photographing the event itself, she was also hired by featured band Infestation 303 for dedicated coverage of their performance. Organized by director Nick Culves, the event draws bands and fans from across the country and is known for its high energy and sold-out crowds. “It’s truly an honor to be asked to shoot this event,” Karyn shares. “Cruefest is not only a celebration of music but a meaningful cause I’m proud to support.” Proceeds from the festival go toward cancer research, continuing a tradition of fan-led impact that’s grown internationally since its founding in 2001.Karyn filmed Scoonie Gee & Friends’ 7th Annual Holiday Party at the iconic Rainbow Bar and Grill on the Sunset Strip—an event benefiting LA Mission in downtown Los Angeles, located in the heart of Skid Row. She also recently filmed Austin Jay, a rising artist known for his pop/punk-meets-trap sound and massive social media following, during a high-energy performance at the Viper Room.She filmed UnZepped at the Sugarmill at the request of rocker Chuck Wright, founder of The Whisky’s Ultimate Jam Night series, and has since continued capturing performances for bands like Black Canyon Band.Her portfolio also includes performances by iconic artists such as Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel, Boy George, Berlin, Goo Goo Dolls, and John Rzeznik, along with unique assignments like a high school graduation ceremony held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library's Air Force One Pavilion.One memorable moment took place during a Christmas performance by Berlin at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, when lead vocalist Terri Nunn invited guest artist Eze on stage for a powerful duet of “Take My Breath Away.” Shortly after, Karyn was contacted by Terri Nunn’s assistant requesting permission to feature her video across Berlin’s official websites—an unexpected nod to the power of her work.Karyn regularly works in West Hollywood, Calabasas, Orange County, Palm Desert, and throughout the San Fernando Valley. She is also available for travel outside of California with client-covered expenses.“I love being able to tell a story in a single frame—whether it’s the intensity of a live show or the quiet in-between moments people don’t usually see,” Karyn shares. “It’s about capturing the real essence of the experience.”To view Karyn’s work or inquire about bookings, contact:📸 Instagram: @rockedge_photography_📘 Facebook: facebook.com/karynburleigh | facebook.com/ArtRockPhorography📧 Email: rockedgekb@gmail.com📞 Phone: 818.631.9715

