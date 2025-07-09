Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,147 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 3331, Mariner Exam Modernization Act

H.R. 3331 would direct the Coast Guard to convene a working group to study and report on the licensing exam process for merchant mariners working on commercial vessels. Under the bill, the working group would review the accuracy and relevance of exam questions and assess the effectiveness of testing procedures. H.R. 3331 also would require the Coast Guard to develop a plan to update the exam by incorporating the findings of the working group.

Using information about the cost of similar efforts, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3331 would cost $1 million over the 2025-2030 period for staff salaries and other administrative expenses to satisfy the bill’s reporting requirements. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 3331, Mariner Exam Modernization Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more