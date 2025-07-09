H.R. 3331, Mariner Exam Modernization Act

H.R. 3331 would direct the Coast Guard to convene a working group to study and report on the licensing exam process for merchant mariners working on commercial vessels. Under the bill, the working group would review the accuracy and relevance of exam questions and assess the effectiveness of testing procedures. H.R. 3331 also would require the Coast Guard to develop a plan to update the exam by incorporating the findings of the working group.

Using information about the cost of similar efforts, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3331 would cost $1 million over the 2025-2030 period for staff salaries and other administrative expenses to satisfy the bill’s reporting requirements. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

