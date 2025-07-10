Seota Digital Marketing Digital Marketing National Excellence Award

Seota earns its 5th UpCity National Excellence Award, honoring its unmatched results in SEO, WordPress, and digital marketing innovation.

This award validates the AI-powered SEO, WooCommerce automation, custom WordPress and Shopify work we do every day for clients across industries.” — M. Kande Hein

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seota Digital Marketing has once again raised the bar for digital agencies nationwide by earning its fifth consecutive UpCity National Excellence Award, a prestigious honor that recognizes top-performing B2B service providers across the U.S. for exceptional client satisfaction and brand integrity. The UpCity National Excellence Award is based on the proprietary UpCity Recommendability Rating, which evaluates credibility, trust, responsiveness, and reputation across thousands of agencies. Seota’s continued dominance in the SEO, WordPress development, and paid media space places it among the top 1% of agencies nationally.“Our team is obsessed with results,” said Vish Patel, President of Seota Digital Marketing. “We live and breathe performance marketing - from technical SEO and WooCommerce builds to API-integrated WordPress systems. This award is for the entire Seota team, and for every client who trusts us to help them win online.”A Legacy of Performance in SEO, WordPress & Multi-Location Strategy.Founded in 2009, Seota has consistently delivered high-impact digital solutions across three core pillars:- SEO Execution for National and Local Brands- Enterprise WordPress / WooCommerce / Shopify Development- Conversion-Driven Design with Real Business ROIWith a sharp focus on AI SEO strategies, API-powered platform integrations (like Zenoti, Meevo, and Shopify), and a reputation for solving complex challenges in multi-location SEO, Seota has established itself as a force in digital performance engineering.“This fifth award validates our approach,” said a Seota spokesperson. “We don’t do fluff. Our work is schema-rich, entity-based, lightning-fast, and built to rank - not just in Google, but in ChatGPT, SGE, and Copilot AI ecosystems.”UpCity: Why the Excellence Award MattersUpCity is a trusted resource used by more than 2 million businesses to identify the best B2B service providers across the U.S. Their National Excellence Award recognizes agencies that consistently demonstrate:- Outstanding client satisfaction and verified reviews- Proven results across web design, SEO, and advertising- Transparent and trustworthy operations- Technical innovation across digital platformsA Track Record of Real Results- Just over the past 12 months, Seota has delivered dozens of high-performance projects, including:- A fully integrated WooCommerce + Meevo API system for a national grooming franchise that doubled online orders in 30 days- Custom-built WordPress platforms with structured schema for Google SGE & ChatGPT discoverability- Local SEO and GMB optimization campaigns that drive form fills and phone calls at scaleSeota’s bold, AI-forward approach makes it the agency of choice for brands that want to lead - not lag - in a world where AI now decides who gets visibility.About Seota Digital MarketingFounded in 2009, Seota Digital Marketing is a full-service digital agency specializing in:- SEO Strategy and Execution (local, national, multi-location)- WooCommerce + API integrations for ecommerce businesses- Google Ads and Meta Advertising- AI SEO - entity, schema, and prompt-based content visibilityWith offices in Frisco, TX (HQ), Phoenix, AZ, and Troy, MI, Seota serves growth-focused businesses across North America.

