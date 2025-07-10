Voler Systems Announces 2025 Spark Design Challenge for $20K in Engineering Services

Voler Systems Logo 2024

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voler Systems , a Silicon Valley leader in electronic design, medical devices, and IoT development, is excited to announce the 2025 Spark Design Challenge . This initiative will award $10,000 in engineering services to two winners with promising ideas in electronics, firmware, or hardware.The Spark Design Challenge invites individuals, teams, and startups across the U.S. to submit their concepts for medical devices, wearables, IoT innovations, robotics, and more. In place of a cash prize, winners will receive expert guidance and technical development services from Voler’s experienced engineering team to help bring their projects to life.“With this challenge, we’re opening the door for innovators who need expert support to overcome technical hurdles,” said Miguel Adao, President and CEO of Voler Systems. “We’ve helped both startups and Fortune 500 companies navigate complex design challenges. Now we’re offering the same engineering excellence to two visionaries ready to build something meaningful.”What Winners Receive:• $10,000 in engineering services per winning team• Hands-on support with system architecture, embedded design, prototyping, and more• Accelerated development guided by Voler Systems’ 40+ years of experienceApplicants are encouraged to submit a business plan or pitch deck outlining their project, its potential impact, and their goals. The submission process is simple, with no formal application or lengthy forms required.Key Dates:• Submission Deadline: August 31, 2025• Winners Announced: September 30, 2025Projects will be evaluated based on innovation, feasibility, and societal or industry impact.Why Voler Systems?Voler Systems has a long-standing reputation for turning concepts into commercial-ready products. Its team offers deep expertise in medical devices, wearables, smart sensors, and connected devices, ensuring each project receives industry-leading support from concept through production.“We’re passionate about helping our clients turn ideas into reality,” added Adao. “Whether it’s a life-saving wearable or a next-generation industrial device, we’re here to spark innovation.”For details and to apply, visit: https://info.volersystems.com/spark-design-challenge-2025 About Voler SystemsWith more than four decades of experience in custom product design and consulting, Voler Systems is a leading Silicon Valley firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies and electronic device design for medical, wearables, IoT, consumer, and more.

