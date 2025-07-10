Moradi Neufer Attorneys Recognized as Super Lawyers for 2025

Super Lawyers 2025

With six attorneys honored, Moradi Neufer reinforces its reputation as a top-tier California firm for high-stakes family law cases.

This recognition motivates us to maintain the highest standards in legal service.” — Kiana Moradi

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moradi Neufer is pleased to announce that six of its attorneys, Kiana Moradi Ernest Baello , Michael Bonetto, Taylor Bouchard Wallin, and Toriana Holmes, have been named to the Super Lawyers list for 2025. This recognition highlights their exceptional legal skills and significant contributions to family law.“We are honored to have so many members of our team recognized by Super Lawyers,” said Kiana Moradi, founding partner of Moradi Neufer and a 2025 Super Lawyer. “This recognition motivates us to maintain the highest standards in legal service.”Super Lawyers is a prestigious honor that recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys in the state, further emphasizing the worthiness of these attorneys as leaders in family law.The inclusion of these six attorneys emphasizes the firm’s excellence in areas such as divorce, child custody, asset division, and spousal support. They have earned their place on the Super Lawyers list through their continued dedication to delivering clear, compassionate, and effective legal services for each client.“We are proud of Kiana Moradi, Ernest Baello, Michael Bonetto, Taylor Bouchard Wallin, and Toriana Holmes, for receiving this recognition,” said Adam Neufer, equity partner at Moradi Neufer. “Being named Super Lawyers is a reflection of their dedication to the legal profession and the quality of service they provide to our clients.”This recognition further strengthens Moradi Neufer's standing as a trusted family law firm in California. The firm is committed to delivering expert legal guidance in all aspects of family law, from complex divorce cases to child custody disputes.Moradi Neufer proudly serves families across the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Orange County, offering personalized legal solutions tailored to meet the needs of every client.For more information, please visit the Moradi Neufer website https://californiafamilylawgroup.com or contact the office at (415) 872-1080

