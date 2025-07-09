This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.
Affected Product
|Product Description
|Individual UDI
|Case UDI
|AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit dual-limb dual-heat, highflow circuit (>4L/min)/AH165 (AirLife)
|10889483595862
|30889483595866
|AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit dual-limb dual-heat, highflow circuit (>4L/min)/AH165 (Vyaire)
|10190752145139
|50190752145137
0004240347
0004240348
0004252021
0004253194
0004253470
0004255176
0004260100
0004262183
0004262987
0004263371
0004292077
0004300092
0004301668
|AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit Kit Dual-limb, Dual-heat, high-flow circuit (>4 L/min), Contains AH165 and Circuit, AH290 Chamber/AH265 (AirLife)
|10889483595909
|30889483595903
|AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit Kit Dual-limb, Dual-heat, high-flow circuit (>4 L/min), Contains AH165 and Circuit, AH290 Chamber/AH265 (Vyaire)
|10190752145160
|50190752145168
0004247924
0004247925
0004252940
0004252941
0004256292
0004256293
0004256294
0004256295
0004272325
0004272868
0004278978
0004279156
0004280036
0004285304
0004288036
0004289514
What to Do
- Do not use affected devices with the adapter connections from the accessory bag of the AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit.
- Immediately stop using any devices that are connected using these adapters.
- If the adapter connection is not being used with the device, you may continue to use it.
On April 10, 2025, AirLife and legal manufacturer Vyaire sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions:
- Examine inventory for affected lots.
- Quarantine all affected product.
- Make sure all affected personnel are aware of this recall notification.
- For in-use products:
- Stop use of affected product if adapter connections are used in the circuit.
- Continue using affected product if the adapter connections are NOT being used with the device.
- Perform frequent checks on ventilator settings, tubing, and connections to ensure they are firmly tight, secure, and functioning properly.
- Make sure all alarms for pressure, flow, and disconnection are activated and monitor the patient’s respiratory parameters closely.
- Keep backup ventilation and/or manual resuscitation devices should be available at the bedside for emergent situations.
- Monitor oxygen saturation (Sp02), heart rate, and respiratory rate to make sure clinicians are alerted to any adverse event.
- Before use:
- Test the circuit by blocking the patient connection port and pressure testing it to ensure that there are no leaks.
- Complete and return the Response Form attached to the letter.
- Notify any customers/consignees who may have received affected product.
- Call AirLife directly at 1-800-433-2797 if replacement products are needed urgently.
Reason for Recall
AirLife and legal manufacturer Vyaire are recalling certain Infant Heated Wire Circuits due to the risk that accessory adapters provided with the product may unintentionally disconnect during setup or use when the circuit reaches operating temperature.
Use of the affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including lack of oxygen to the body (hypoxia), carbon dioxide build-up in the blood (hypercapnia), organ failure and death.
To date, Airlife and Vyaire have reported no serious injuries or deaths associated with this issue.
Device Use
AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuits are used during ventilation support to warm breathing gases before they enter a patient’s airway. They are used in neonatal and infant patients and function as a conduit for respiratory gas between the patient and a ventilator.
Contact Information
Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact AirLife at 1-800-433-2797 or productquality@myairlife.com.
Additional FDA Resources (listed in order of most to least recent):
Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from distribution to use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified more quickly, and as a result, problems potentially resolved more quickly.
How do I report a problem?
Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.