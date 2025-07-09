This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Image A: Adaptors provided in the accessory bag of the AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit.

Product Description Individual UDI Case UDI AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit dual-limb dual-heat, highflow circuit (>4L/min)/AH165 (AirLife) 10889483595862 30889483595866 AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit dual-limb dual-heat, highflow circuit (>4L/min)/AH165 (Vyaire) 10190752145139 50190752145137

0004240347

0004240348

0004252021

0004253194

0004253470

0004255176

0004260100

0004262183

0004262987

0004263371

0004292077

0004300092

0004301668



Product Description Individual UDI Case UDI AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit Kit Dual-limb, Dual-heat, high-flow circuit (>4 L/min), Contains AH165 and Circuit, AH290 Chamber/AH265 (AirLife) 10889483595909 30889483595903 AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit Kit Dual-limb, Dual-heat, high-flow circuit (>4 L/min), Contains AH165 and Circuit, AH290 Chamber/AH265 (Vyaire) 10190752145160 50190752145168

0004247924

0004247925

0004252940

0004252941

0004256292

0004256293

0004256294

0004256295

0004272325

0004272868

0004278978

0004279156

0004280036

0004285304

0004288036

0004289514



What to Do

Do not use affected devices with the adapter connections from the accessory bag of the AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuit.

Immediately stop using any devices that are connected using these adapters.

If the adapter connection is not being used with the device, you may continue to use it.

On April 10, 2025, AirLife and legal manufacturer Vyaire sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions:

Examine inventory for affected lots.

Quarantine all affected product.

Make sure all affected personnel are aware of this recall notification.

For in-use products: Stop use of affected product if adapter connections are used in the circuit. Continue using affected product if the adapter connections are NOT being used with the device. Perform frequent checks on ventilator settings, tubing, and connections to ensure they are firmly tight, secure, and functioning properly. Make sure all alarms for pressure, flow, and disconnection are activated and monitor the patient’s respiratory parameters closely. Keep backup ventilation and/or manual resuscitation devices should be available at the bedside for emergent situations. Monitor oxygen saturation (Sp02), heart rate, and respiratory rate to make sure clinicians are alerted to any adverse event.

Before use: Test the circuit by blocking the patient connection port and pressure testing it to ensure that there are no leaks.

Complete and return the Response Form attached to the letter.

Notify any customers/consignees who may have received affected product.

Call AirLife directly at 1-800-433-2797 if replacement products are needed urgently.

Reason for Recall

AirLife and legal manufacturer Vyaire are recalling certain Infant Heated Wire Circuits due to the risk that accessory adapters provided with the product may unintentionally disconnect during setup or use when the circuit reaches operating temperature.

Use of the affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including lack of oxygen to the body (hypoxia), carbon dioxide build-up in the blood (hypercapnia), organ failure and death.

To date, Airlife and Vyaire have reported no serious injuries or deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuits are used during ventilation support to warm breathing gases before they enter a patient’s airway. They are used in neonatal and infant patients and function as a conduit for respiratory gas between the patient and a ventilator.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact AirLife at 1-800-433-2797 or productquality@myairlife.com.

