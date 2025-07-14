Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group Welcomes John Ohab of The Hertz Foundation to its Executive Board of Directors

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) today announced the appointment of John Ohab, Senior Director and Chief Strategist at the Hertz Foundation, to its Executive Board of Directors as a Member-At-Large. Ohab joins ITV's esteemed board at a pivotal time, as the Tri-Valley continues its emergence as a nationally significant innovation economy positioned at the geographic heart of the Northern California Megaregion.“We are so proud that John Ohab will represent the Hertz Foundation on the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group ’s Executive Board,” said Wendy Connors, President of the Hertz Foundation. “His appointment deepens the important connection between our organizations and opens up new opportunities for our national network of scientific leaders to help drive innovation in the Tri-Valley region. John's expertise will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen the Tri-Valley’s role as a center for scientific discovery and technological advancement.”With a distinguished career spanning scientific research, federal service, and philanthropy, Ohab brings to the board a powerful blend of scientific expertise and strategic insight. Prior to his role at the Hertz Foundation, he led communications at the National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. He also twice served as a Science and Technology Policy Fellow with the American Association for the Advancement of science, placed within the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Mental Health.Ohab's appointment significantly enhances ITV's long-standing strategic collaboration with the Hertz Foundation. With more than 200 Hertz Fellows in the Bay Area alone—many of whom are among the world’s leading minds in quantum computing, biotech, energy, and artificial intelligence—the Foundation plays a vital role in accelerating breakthrough solutions across sectors, directly benefiting the Tri-Valley’s business and technological landscape.“We are thrilled to welcome John Ohab to the ITV Executive Board. His leadership at the Hertz Foundation and his deep ties to the Hertz Fellows community—many of whom are conducting groundbreaking research right here in the Tri-Valley—bring a dynamic and forward-thinking perspective to our work.” stated Stephanie Beasly, Board Chair, Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group and Executive Strategist with Sandia National Laboratories.2025–2026 Executive Board of Directors● Stephanie Beasly, Executive Strategist, Sandia National Laboratories – Chair● Tim Sbranti, Executive Director, Contra Costa Building & Construction Trades Council, Vice-Chair● Rich Hoyt, Senior Managing Director, Tenant Representation, Newmark, Treasurer/Business Innovation Committee Chair● Pamela Galley, Senior Vice President, Diablo Valley Service Area, Kaiser Permanente, Secretary● Dr. Dyrell Foster, President, Las Positas College, Member-At-Large● Veena Kaul, VP, Kensington Laboratories/Owner, Dublin Technology Center Workspaces, Member-At-Large● Katie Marcel, CEO, ITV● Don Marek, President, Fremont Bank, Member-At-Large● Beth McCormick, President, McCormick Consulting – Member-At-Large● Alex Mehran Jr., President & CEO, Sunset Development Company – Member-At-Large● John Ohab, Senior Director & Chief Strategist, Fannie and John Hertz Foundation – Member-At-Large● Elsie Quaite-Randall, Deputy Director, Innovation and Partnerships Office, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory – Member-At-Large● Anthony Redondo, Vice President, Global Operations & Treasury, Blackhawk Network – Member-At-Large● Mino Sastry, Chief Administrative Officer, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley – Member-At-Large● Sblend Sblendorio, Attorney, Hoge Fenton – HIT Committee Chair● John Sensiba, Managing Partner, Sensiba LLP – Member-At-Large________________________________________About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group:Now in its 15th year of driving the region’s innovation ecosystem, Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group is the only business-centered non-profit focused solely on the Tri-Valley region which encompasses the $49B GDP of Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon, California. ITV is powered by the region's biggest employers, top investors, and community influencers committed to driving a thriving economy with an unparalleled quality of life.About The Hertz Foundation:Founded in 1957, the Fannie and John Hertz Foundation accelerates solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges, from enhancing national security to improving human health. Through the Hertz Fellowship, the Foundation identifies the nation’s most promising young innovators and disruptors in science and technology, empowering them to become future leaders who keep our country safe and secure. Today, a community of more than 1,300 Hertz Fellows are a powerful, solution-oriented network of our nation’s top scientific minds, working to address complex problems and contributing to the economic vitality of our country. Learn more at hertzfoundation.org.

