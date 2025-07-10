Monteleone Law Offices Warns Idaho Drivers: Construction Is Intensifying Risks During the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

Idaho drivers face rising crash risks as Jason Monteleone warns of summer construction overlapping with the 100 Deadliest Days — when fatalities spike.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monteleone Law Offices is alerting Idaho drivers to heightened roadway hazards as widespread construction coincides with the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, a period already marked by an annual surge in serious and fatal car accidents.Traffic fatalities in Idaho consistently rise between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Contributing factors include heavier travel, increased teen driver activity, and longer daylight hours — all of which elevate crash risk. Patterns in recent years reflect how seasonal conditions contribute to Idaho’s most dangerous driving period , with fatal collisions spiking across both urban and rural roads.This summer, those risks are further compounded by extensive construction throughout Boise. Road crews have undertaken overlapping infrastructure projects that are altering normal traffic flow across key corridors. Drivers now face narrowed lanes, sudden detours, and compressed intersections at a time when overall traffic volume is already peaking.The complexity of downtown detours has led to frequent congestion and limited maneuverability. Summer construction patterns, closures near hospitals, schools, and businesses have introduced unexpected delays and restricted turning options. These disruptions increase the chance of last-minute lane changes, sudden braking, and missed signals — all common causes of collisions in work zones.The Idaho Statesman’s coverage of current construction impacts outlines how projects on Capitol Boulevard, State Street, and Broadway Avenue are contributing to a surge in roadwork-related slowdowns. As streets bottleneck, visibility is reduced and detour signage competes with permanent signals — creating an environment where small errors can lead to major crashes.Drivers unfamiliar with changing layouts or attempting to bypass delays may cut across multiple lanes, brake suddenly in traffic, or misjudge the timing of lane shifts. The combination of frustration and distraction is particularly dangerous in work zones, where traffic is compressed and flaggers, cones, or temporary barriers are positioned within feet of moving vehicles. The heightened stress of navigating through these areas — especially during commute hours — leads to more aggressive behaviors that increase the risk of collisions.These patterns are especially problematic for young or inexperienced drivers, who are disproportionately involved in summer crashes. Many are unaccustomed to navigating reduced-speed corridors or interpreting temporary traffic signals. Others may be using GPS routing through unfamiliar neighborhoods, further complicating their ability to anticipate detours or closures.Work zones create unique conditions that heighten the likelihood of both driver error and vehicle conflict. These areas often feature narrowed shoulders, temporary markings, and frequent changes to signal timing — leaving little room for misjudgment. As traffic weaves through tight spaces or reroutes entirely, even experienced drivers may struggle to maintain safe spacing or react to unpredictable slowdowns.When accidents occur in or near active construction areas, the legal factors involved may differ from those in typical roadway collisions. Traffic pattern shifts, signage requirements, and contractor responsibilities all play a role in determining liability. Cases involving construction zones often require an understanding of how crash liability is assessed under Idaho law , particularly when public and private parties are involved in roadway modifications.

