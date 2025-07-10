Mobility City of San Diego Delivers Speedy, Reliable Mobility Equipment Repairs for Veterans in Southern California

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Owner Peter Yi and technician van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels' for on site mobility equipment repairs Mobility City of San Diego storefront at night, located at: 4921 Clairemont Dr, Ste B, San Diego, CA 92117, phone (858) 203-5500

Army veteran, Peter Yi, opened Mobility City of San Diego CA with a mission to repair mobility equipment for veterans and more in the community

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of San Diego was launched by Peter Yi , an Army veteran with twenty eight yeas of healthcare industry experience, just sixteen months ago, with a mission to help individuals facing mobility challenges. Today, his team proudly serves San Diego’s veteran community, delivering reliable, at-home repairs to keep Veterans mobile and independent."Mobility City of San Diego is fulfilling its mission to help individuals facing mobility challenges. We know those who served deserve nothing less than top-tier support," said Peter Yi, owner. "Mobility City is focused on partnering with VA hospitals, assisted living facilities, and veteran care organizations to provide trusted on-site and in-home repairs for a full range of mobility equipment," he said.Mobility City ensures a smooth, stress-free equipment repair experience for Veterans featuring:• Fast service to keep Veterans mobile and independent.• Quotes arrive in just 48 hours for repair service, and are completed in under 5 days.• Technicians come to you: in-home battery service, equipment delivery, and setup.• Our rates are upfront and fair—no surprises.• Work is always performed by Mobility City’s own certified technicians.• Every repair includes a 30-day warranty.• Our Technicians are trained by leading manufacturers and certified for expertise.• We service everything from wheelchairs to stair lifts.The San Diego location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Comprehensive Services Include:Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts vertical platform lifts (VPLs), battery and charger replacements; and white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product training.“Veterans in San Diego deserve fast, dependable service,” said Peter Yi, owner of Mobility City of San Diego. “Our team is honored to serve those who’ve served our country, keeping them mobile and independent.”About Mobility City of San Diego CAMobility City of San Diego, owned by Peter Yi , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.

Watch a quick preview of the services at Mobility City of San Diego

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.