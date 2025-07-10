'An Inmate's Guide to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole' Now Available Online, Within State Correctional Facilities

The Inmate Handbook provides an overview of the process that occurs after an individual is sentenced to prison. It details each stage in the process from the initial scheduling review, to the nuances of the hearing process, to understanding parole criteri The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is an independent body established by the Utah Constitution. The Board plays a critical role in the State's criminal justice administration, making fair and informed decisions on parole-related matters. Visit bop.utah.gov.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole releases a new Inmate Handbook—an in-depth guide to the parole process, now available online and in prisons statewide.

This handbook reflects the Board’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accessibility, ensuring incarcerated individuals and their families understand how any future release decision may be made” — Blake Hills, Interim Chair of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

MURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is proud to announce the publication and distribution of "An Inmate's Guide to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole," also known as the " Inmate Handbook ." This comprehensive guide is the culmination of years of collaborative effort by dedicated staff, advocacy groups, and incarcerated individuals.The Inmate Handbook provides an overview of the process that occurs after an individual is sentenced to prison. It details each stage in the process from the initial scheduling review, to the nuances of the hearing process, to understanding parole criteria and the implications of parole violations.“This publication reflects the Board’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accessibility, ensuring that incarcerated individuals and their families understand how any future release decision may be made,” said Blake Hills, Interim Chair of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.The Inmate Handbook is also a demonstration of the Board's commitment to the state's GRIT (Growth, Resilience, Innovation, and Transparency) initiative, increasing the Board's transparency with the public, victims, and individuals under its jurisdiction."This handbook is a reflection of what can be achieved when all stakeholders work together toward a common goal of transparency and accessibility," said Jennifer Yim, Administrator of the Board. "We believe this guide will empower individuals by providing them with the information they need to understand the process and prepare for their future."The Inmate Handbook is now available online for public access at https://bop.stage.utah.gov/offenders-and-family/ and is being distributed within UDC’s correctional facilities. A downloadable PDF is also found here: https://bop.utah.gov/wp-content/uploads/BOPP-Inmate-Handbook_2025_Color_Final.pdf The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is an independent body established by the Utah Constitution. The Board plays a critical role in the State's criminal justice administration, making fair and informed decisions on parole-related matters, thereby contributing to public safety and offender rehabilitation. For more information, visit bop.utah.gov.

