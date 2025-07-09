When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: July 08, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 09, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Natureen International Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Natureen International Inc. of Walnut, CA is recalling 244 bags of Wei-Chuan Dried Black Fungus Slice (2.5oz / bag), because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled Wei-Chuan Dried Black Fungus Slice (2.5oz / bag) were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Wisconsin through direct delivery to retail stores and supermarkets from Wei-Chuan Chicago Branch.

The product comes in a 2.5 ounces / bag, clear plastic package marked with (lot # XJ17) at the bottom of the front package side and also with an expiration date of (EXP:20260417) below the lot # (labeled packaged bag with lot number and expiration date will be added with this recall notification).

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The California Department of Public Health notified FDA that the product was contaminated with pathogen of Salmonella.

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continues their investigation of the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 2.5-ounce packages of "Wei-Chuan Dried Black Fungus Slice" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at Natureen International Inc/626-961-9813 (PT 9AM-5:30PM)/WeiChuan Chicago Office/708-352-8886 ext#5201 (CT 8:30AM-5PM)

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.