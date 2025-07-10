Phoenix Veterans Gain Quick Access to Reliable Wheelchair Repairs with Mobility City of Phoenix' Valley-Wide Service

The Mobility City of Phoenix logo lets veterans our mission is repairs that restore independence. Marsha and David Endre, new owners of Mobility City of Phoenix repairs all brands of mobility equipment, including wheelchairs, recliners lift chairs, scooters, power chairs and more. Our Certified Technicians come to you to service or repair your mobility equipment on site.

Mobility City Phoenix owners David & Marsh Endre offer fast, respectful wheelchair and mobility device repairs for veterans in the Phoenix Metro

Mobility City is committed to serving those who served. With locations nationwide, we specialize in wheelchair repair, mobility scooter maintenance, and accessibility device tune-ups for veterans.” — Dale Nash

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans in the Valley can count on Mobility City of Phoenix for quick, professional wheelchair, power chair, and mobility equipment repair. We proudly serve our veteran community with mobile repair vans covering the Phoenix Metro and offering prompt response times and respectful service to ensure no veteran is left behind.Mobility City proudly partners with VA hospitals and veteran care organizations to deliver high-quality, affordable mobility equipment repair services. From battery replacements to tire fixes, we’re here to keep our heroes moving—with dignity and speed. With an emphasis on compliance and medical-grade repair standards, Mobility City also offers its signature White Glove Service for veterans, which includes pickup, diagnostic inspection, professional repair, and thorough cleaning—ensuring a smooth, hands-free experience for customers and caregivers alike.“Our Veterans deserve prompt, reliable service,” said Nathan Agen. “We’re honored to serve the veteran community in the Phoenix Metro.”Each repair is backed by Mobility City’s commitment to quality, safety, and veteran-focused service. The company’s repair service ensures that power chairs, mobility scooters, and wheelchairs for veterans are addressed promptly—often on the same day. Veterans can also schedule preventative maintenance to avoid interruptions in service and prolong the lifespan of their devices.About Mobility City of PhoenixWith a growing franchise network serving communities nationwide, the company is redefining access, independence, and quality of life for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans. Mobility City, a leading provider of mobility equipment repair and maintenance services, is proud to expand its commitment to U.S. veterans by delivering fast, reliable, and compassionate mobility equipment repairs across the country. Whether it's a power wheelchair, scooter, lift chair, walker, or rollator, veterans can now access priority repair services with rapid response times and exceptional care. Mobility City Holdings of Phoenix AZ, is owned by David & Marsha Endre.Store location : 885 E Warner Rd #103, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Mobility City of Phoenix AZ described in 30 seconds

