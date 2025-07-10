Mobility City of Appleton-Green Bay Delivers Speedy Mobility Equipment Repairs for Wisconsin Veterans

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Our Technicians make House Calls Mobility City of Appleton Storefront, located at: 1853 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, WI 54913, phone (920) 654-5260 Mobility City of Appleton-Green Bay owners Beth and Nathan Agen proudly stand behind their exemplary repair service commitment to Veterans

Focused on repair services, owners Nathan and Beth Agen are forging trusted relationships with VA facilities to help Veterans stay mobile and self-reliant.

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Appleton-Green Bay is proud to serve Veterans throughout Northeast Wisconsin, providing repair services for vital mobility equipment. Partnering with area VA health facilities, the Appleton team is committed to ensure Veterans enjoy greater independence and peace of mind.“As owners of Mobility City of Appleton-Green Bay, we believe our Veterans deserve immediate, trustworthy assistance,” said Nathan Agen, co-owner. “Our technicians take pride in serving those who have served America with prompt and reliable service,” said Beth Agen, co-owner.Mobility City is the trusted partner for Veterans needing advanced mobility equipment repairs . With certified technicians swiftly diagnosing complex issues., the hallmarks of Mobility City services are:• Estimates within 48 hours• Repairs in under 5 days, with original parts• In-home services including battery testing and training• Transparent, standardized pricing• Direct service—never subcontracted• 30-day warranties for all work• Manufacturer-certified skills, trained by over 20 industry leaders• Full accreditation and OIG-clearance• Repairs and services for a broad range of mobility devices"Mobility City of Appleton-Green Bay, WI, is dedicated to providing seniors and individuals with disabilities the independence they need to live a better quality of life," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "We are thrilled to have owners Nathan and Beth Agen as part of our US network. They are seasoned nurses with master’s degrees who have over 40 years of combined experience in patient care in various settings," she said.About Mobility City of Appleton-Green Bay WIMobility City of Appleton-Green Bay WI, owned by Nathan and Beth Agen, left the home health and nursing world to venture in business and continue their positive impact on veterans lives. Their team provides repair services and products to improve independence, freedom and quality of life. Many veterans and the disabled spend a significant amount of time in their mobility equipment (just like Beth does) which is why they always provide exemplary repair service, promptly. As part of the leading national network delivering repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.

mobility city Services explained in 30 seconds

