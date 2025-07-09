Seasoned Trial Attorney Mariah Bhatti to Lead Litigation Department at J.D. Silva & Associates

Mariah Bhatti, Head of Litigation and Senior Trial Attorney, J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC , a distinguished veteran-owned Texas personal injury law firm, has named trial attorney Mariah Bhatti as Head of Litigation for the firm. With nearly a decade of experience representing clients in high-stakes civil and commercial litigation, Bhatti will oversee the firm’s Texas litigation operations and lead its trial teams across offices in Pearland and McAllen.A seasoned courtroom advocate, Bhatti has represented Fortune 500 companies, insurance carriers, construction firms, and transportation entities in complex personal injury and commercial litigation. She joins J.D. Silva & Associates with a proven track record of managing large litigation teams and handling multimillion-dollar exposure cases from inception through trial.“We’re excited to welcome Mariah to our leadership team,” said Johnathan D. Silva, Founding Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates. “Her depth of experience, strategic litigation skills, and ability to lead attorneys through complex, high-exposure cases will be invaluable to our clients and our firm as a whole.”Prior to joining J.D. Silva & Associates, Bhatti served as a Partner at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP in Houston, where she managed multimillion-dollar defense cases for rideshare companies, insurance carriers, construction firms, and other national clients. Her prior experience also includes leading litigation roles at prominent Houston personal injury firms, including Cristobal M. Galindo, P.C. and the Daspit Law Firm. She has successfully resolved numerous complex cases, including securing a $2.75 million pre-litigation settlement in a commercial trucking accident.Bhatti earned her Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston in 2016, where she participated in judicial internships and international study programs. She holds a B.A. in Communication, cum laude, with minors in Political Science and English from Purdue University. She is admitted to practice in Texas and before the United States District Courts for the Southern and Western Districts of Texas.As Head of Litigation, Bhatti will direct all trial strategy and case development, manage associate attorneys, and ensure consistent excellence in the firm’s litigation practice. Her leadership reinforces the firm’s ability to take on large-scale, high-stakes cases while maintaining its focus on personalized client advocacy.Founded in 2018 by U.S. Navy veteran Johnathan D. Silva, J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC has established itself as a trusted legal firm specializing in personal injury. The firm prides itself on its team of talented, multilingual attorneys dedicated to advocating for the rights of individuals and families. J.D. Silva & Associates handles a broad spectrum of cases, including car accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and business disputes for clients in Pearland, Houston, the Rio Grande Valley, and beyond.In 2024, the firm expanded its Texas footprint with the opening of a new office in McAllen and is currently constructing a 42,000-square-foot “Lawplex” in Pearland, a first-of-its-kind legal hub that will serve as a central resource for clients and attorneys alike.The firm's deep commitment to community engagement is equally notable. In the past year alone, J.D. Silva & Associates has supported local educators through grants and free resources, distributed 500 winter coats through its Thanksgiving Coat Giveaway, and hosted its 2nd Annual Give Back Festival & Concert, a free two-day family event featuring music, rides, and entertainment.With Bhatti’s appointment, J.D. Silva & Associates continues to invest in top-tier legal talent and expand its litigation strength, delivering on its promise to fight for justice on behalf of every client it serves.For more information, please visit https://jdsilvalaw.com For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.

