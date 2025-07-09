Submit Release
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, June 17–18, 2025

July 09, 2025

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on June 17â€“18, 2025.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee are generally published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

The minutes can be viewed on the Board's website.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
June 17â€“18, 2025: HTML | PDF

