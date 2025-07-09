Construction Underway for Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience

From left to right: Sahar Qanati; Victoria Williams; Fahad Taqi; Khalid Abdulrahman Al Majed; His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa; Hisham Al Rayes, CEO of GFH Financial Group; Majed Al Khan; Christos A. Poullaides; Ismail Khonji and Salah Sharif Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience at Bilaj Al Jazayer in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Edamah and GFH Launch Construction of Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience

Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience is a landmark initiative that reflects Bahrain’s vision to invest in innovative developments aimed at enhancing the tourism and entertainment sectors.” — His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa

BILAJ AL JAZAYER, BAHRAIN, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edamah , the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, and GFH Financial Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony to officially begin the construction of the Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience at Bilaj Al Jazayer on the southwest coast of the Kingdom of Bahrain.The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat and Chairman of Edamah; Mr. Hisham Al Rayes, CEO of GFH Financial Group; Mr. Khalid Abdulrahman Al Majed, CEO of Edamah; Mr. Christos A. Poullaides, Founder and General Manager of Poullaides Contracting; Ms. Victoria Williams, General Manager of Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience.His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, said: “Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience is a landmark initiative that reflects Bahrain’s vision to invest in innovative developments aimed at enhancing the tourism and entertainment sectors. It also aligns with Edamah’s mission to deliver integrated and sustainable communities that enhance the quality of life in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”Mr. Hisham Alrayes, CEO of GFH Financial Group, said: "We are pleased to partner with Edamah and Poullaides as the main contractor. The Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience project represents a milestone addition to Bahrain's tourism landscape, offering a unique surfing experience for all levels within the unique atmosphere of the Club Hawaii Experience brand, which encapsulates the spirit of Hawaii, the birthplace of modern surfing."Mr. Khaled Abdulrahman Al Majed added: “We are proud of our strategic partnership with GFH Financial Group on this unique project. It will span over 52,000 square meters within the broader 1.3 million-square-meter Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan and will provide a range of activities, including training programs for beginners and professionals. In addition to positioning the Kingdom as a global destination for entertainment and leisure, it will create new opportunities for economic growth and the employment of national talent, supporting Bahrain’s vision to lead through innovation.”Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience is the first surf park in the MENA region to incorporate cutting-edge Wavegarden Cove technology from Spain, a revolutionary wave-generating system that produces up to 1,000 waves per hour. The project includes a world-class wave pool and the Club Hawaii Experience Academy, which will provide comprehensive training programs for surfers of all levels.The Surf Park will feature F&B outlets, a spacious terrace, a retail store, cabanas, event space, and a large private entertainment area for corporate or school groups.The Wavegarden Cove lagoon can accommodate up to 90 surfers per hour, catering to all skill levels from beginners to elite surfers. The wave-making technology is the least energy-intensive of its kind, and the facilities will deliver a range of social and economic benefits to the local community.For the latest updates and to be the first to visit the park, please visit www.bahrainsurfpark.com

Waves For All: Experience the magic of surfing at Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience

