SABER College Nursing Program Earns Initial National Accreditation from NLN CNEA

SABER College proudly announces that its Associate Degree in Nursing Program has earned initial accreditation from the NLN CNEA, reinforcing its commitment to quality nursing education and student success.

Recognition Highlights SABER College’s Commitment to Academic Excellence, Student Success, and Nursing Workforce Development

This achievement is the result of true teamwork involving faculty, administrators, and support staff.” — Pavel Pugh, ADN Program Director at SABER College

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABER College proudly announces that its Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) Program with the Pre-Licensure Track has received initial accreditation from the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA). This prestigious recognition, awarded on June 23, 2025, affirms SABER College’s long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality nursing education that meets nationally recognized standards for academic rigor, institutional effectiveness, and student outcomes.

The accreditation decision follows an intensive multi-year process that involved a comprehensive self-study, an on-site evaluation conducted by an expert peer review team, and a formal review and approval by the NLN CNEA Board of Commissioners. Through this evaluation, SABER College demonstrated full compliance with the NLN CNEA’s rigorous quality standards, which cover key areas such as curriculum design, faculty qualifications, student learning outcomes, institutional resources, and program evaluation processes.

For SABER College, this achievement represents a defining milestone in its five-decade history of serving the Miami community. As an institution focused on career-oriented education, particularly in healthcare and language programs, SABER College views this accreditation as a critical step in strengthening its nursing education offerings and contributing to the development of a well-prepared nursing workforce in South Florida.

Josefina Bonet, Chief Executive Officer of SABER College, expressed her pride in the institution’s achievement and its broader significance for students, faculty, and the community.

“This accreditation reflects years of strategic planning, continuous program evaluation, and a relentless commitment to quality,” Bonet said. “Our leadership team, faculty, and staff have worked collaboratively and tirelessly to develop and maintain a program that provides students with an exceptional nursing education grounded in evidence-based practices and student-centered learning. We view this recognition from NLN CNEA as both an endorsement of our efforts and a motivation to continue advancing our mission.”

The impact of this accreditation extends beyond academic recognition. For students currently enrolled in the ADN Program—and for those considering enrollment—this designation offers clear assurance that their education adheres to nationally recognized standards of quality and academic integrity. It validates the program’s curriculum, its alignment with contemporary nursing practice, and its effectiveness in preparing students for the responsibilities and challenges of the nursing profession.

Sergio Wong, Director of Executive Affairs at SABER College, highlighted the strategic value this accreditation brings to the institution.

“Achieving NLN CNEA accreditation is a pivotal moment for SABER College,” Wong stated. “It enhances our institutional profile, supports our recruitment strategies, and signals to students, regulatory bodies, and educational partners that SABER College is fully committed to providing nursing education that meets the highest levels of academic quality. This accomplishment aligns perfectly with our long-term vision for institutional growth and excellence.”

Wong emphasized that this recognition strengthens SABER College’s position within South Florida’s competitive higher education landscape, opening doors for new partnerships, faculty development opportunities, and community engagement initiatives.

Pavel Pugh, MSN, APRN, CFNP, FEP, Program Director for the ADN Program, underscored the essential role played by the nursing faculty and academic leadership team in achieving this milestone.

“Our faculty have shown an unwavering commitment to student success, curriculum excellence, and continuous improvement,” Pugh said. “Throughout the accreditation process, we undertook a detailed examination of every component of our program—from curriculum structure and course content to clinical partnerships and assessment strategies. The NLN CNEA site visit team commended the dedication and expertise of our faculty and leadership, and that external validation is deeply meaningful to all of us.”

Pugh also reflected on the collaborative nature of the accreditation process. “This achievement is the result of true teamwork involving faculty, administrators, and support staff. We engaged in thoughtful dialogue about program strengths and areas for growth, always with the goal of enhancing the student learning experience.”

Effective immediately, SABER College will begin integrating the official NLN CNEA Accredited Program logo into its institutional materials. This includes updates to the college website, program brochures, admissions communications, student handbooks, and marketing campaigns. The new designation will be prominently featured in student recruitment materials, community outreach efforts, and academic presentations.

“This is more than just a logo—it’s a visible symbol of trust and quality,” Wong added. “We want every prospective student, clinical partner, and community stakeholder to recognize that SABER College is meeting nationally recognized standards in nursing education.”

Bonet reinforced the College’s commitment to continuous quality improvement, emphasizing that accreditation is not an endpoint but rather an ongoing process.

“Our goal moving forward is to build on this momentum,” she said. “We remain dedicated to evaluating our program on an ongoing basis, incorporating feedback from students, faculty, and clinical partners, and implementing program enhancements that keep us aligned with both NLN CNEA standards and the evolving needs of the nursing profession.”

As part of its commitment to maintaining accreditation status, SABER College will comply with all NLN CNEA reporting requirements, including annual outcome monitoring and periodic re-accreditation reviews.

Founded in 1972, SABER College has been a vital part of the South Florida educational landscape, offering degree and certificate programs in healthcare and language studies. The College’s mission centers on empowering students with the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue meaningful careers and make positive contributions to their communities.

The National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA) is one of the most respected accrediting agencies dedicated exclusively to nursing education. Its rigorous, outcomes-based accreditation process evaluates nursing programs across the country, with a strong focus on academic quality, institutional integrity, and student achievement.

For more information about SABER College’s Nursing Program and the benefits of attending an NLN CNEA-accredited institution, please visit www.sabercollege.edu or contact the Admissions Office at (305) 443-9170.

