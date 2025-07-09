Miami Barber Institute Reinforces Role in Vocational Education with Participation in International Accreditation Review

MBI President and Co-Founder Luis Castillo (center) joins a delegation of U.S. education leaders during the international accreditation visit to the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), organized by the Council on Occupational Education (COE Miami Barber Institute – Accredited programs in barbering and grooming, offered in English and Spanish.

MBI President Luis Castillo joins global education leaders to assess BTVI in the Bahamas, promoting excellence in technical training and infrastructure.

Our vision is to transform lives—one student, one haircut, one business at a time” — Luis Castillo, President and Co-Founder of Miami Barber Institute.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Barber Institute (MBI), a licensed and COE-accredited career school based in Miami, Florida, continues to elevate its presence on the global stage of vocational education. The Institute is proud to announce the selection of its President and Co-Founder, Luis Castillo, who also serves as Chief Administrator, as a peer evaluator on an international accreditation team organized by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). The visit took place from June 16 to June 20, 2025, at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas.

The purpose of the visit was to conduct a full-scale institutional review of BTVI as part of COE’s reaffirmation of accreditation process—a process that ensures postsecondary institutions maintain the highest standards in workforce development, educational outcomes, infrastructure, and compliance. Castillo’s participation reflects not only his expertise in the barbering and personal services fields, but also the broader reputation MBI has cultivated as a leading institution in technical career education.

As part of this prestigious team, Mr. Castillo was assigned to Standard 6 – Institutional Infrastructure, an area that evaluates the physical and digital learning environment, the accessibility and safety of facilities, and the availability of equipment and instructional resources. He also reviewed BTVI’s certificate programs in barbering, hairstyling, esthetics, and grooming—fields directly aligned with MBI’s own areas of excellence.

Luis Castillo’s selection is the result of his leadership and proven track record at MBI, where he oversees accredited hybrid and in-person barbering programs that serve a bilingual and multicultural student population. MBI’s programs are licensed by the Florida Department of Education and accredited by COE, with a focus on hands-on training, business skills, and career advancement.

“Being invited to serve as a COE evaluator was both an honor and a responsibility,” said Castillo. “This visit demonstrated how schools across borders can learn from each other, and how vocational education—done right—can be a force for equity, entrepreneurship, and transformation.”

The visiting team was composed of 13 members and 2 official observers, each selected for their specific areas of expertise within COE’s ten accreditation standards. Members included representatives from public and private institutions, community colleges, technical schools, and specialized academies across the United States. Their work was coordinated by COE in accordance with rigorous review protocols designed to protect students and uphold the credibility of accredited institutions.

The full COE visiting team roster included:

. Kim Ziebarth, Associate Commissioner, Utah System of Higher Education – Team Leader

. Holly McClanan, Superintendent, Southeastern Technical Institute – Assistant Team Leader

. Amit Shorewala, Chief Administrator, ACE Institute of Technology – Standard 5: Learning Resources

. Ahmad Dib, COE Liaison, Nuvani Institute – Standard 7: Financial Resources

. Yokesha Greene, COE Liaison, Williams Technical College – Program Evaluator: Clerical Assistant, Electrical Installation, Carpentry, Auto Collision

. Melanie Beaver, Chief Administrator, Beaver Beauty Academy – Standard 3: Program Outcomes

. Latitia McCane, Chief Administrator, The Apprentice School – Standard 10: Student Services

. Debbie Harris, Chief Administrator, Chester Career College – Standard 8: Human Resources

. Amy Valdes, Chief Administrator, Hollywood Career Institute – Student Life and Support Services

. Shannon Warren, Academic Evaluator, Unitech Training Academy – Program Evaluator: Solar Systems, Construction Tech, Electronics Tech

. Myra West, Independent Evaluator – Garment Production and Fashion Design Programs

. Tangela Purifoy and Monique Campbell, official COE Observers

Each evaluator was tasked with reviewing academic policies, learning outcomes, facilities, student engagement, and job placement efforts tied to specific diploma and certificate programs at BTVI. The collective review covered over 30 technical programs across disciplines including automotive, information technology, natural hair styling, massage therapy, media technology, plumbing, HVAC, fashion design, office administration, and barbering.

Mr. Castillo specifically reviewed programs such as:

. Special Interest Certificate (Level I–III): Barbering, Barber Stylist, Esthetics, Hair Stylist Assistant

. Special Interest Certificate (Level I): Barber Assistant

. Facilities and Infrastructure

BTVI President Dr. Linda Davis welcomed the team at the start of the evaluation. The team conducted interviews with faculty, students, and administrators; toured campus buildings and labs; assessed equipment inventories; and reviewed curriculum plans and student portfolios.

The accreditation review not only supported BTVI in maintaining its COE accreditation status but also fostered a collaborative environment for knowledge exchange. For Mr. Castillo and MBI, the visit provided a powerful platform to connect with fellow institutional leaders, discuss best practices in hands-on education, and deepen MBI’s role as a contributor to the international career education community.

This appointment comes at a time when vocational education is undergoing a global resurgence. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 30% of projected job growth between now and 2033 will occur in occupations that require postsecondary non-degree credentials—certificates, licenses, and apprenticeships. Fields such as personal care services, construction, and health support services are expected to see some of the fastest growth, driven by skills-based learning rather than traditional four-year degrees.

Similarly, the National Skills Coalition reports that “middle-skill jobs”—those requiring more than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor’s degree—represent over 50% of the U.S. labor market. Yet only 43% of the workforce is trained to that level, highlighting a widening gap between employer needs and worker qualifications.

Institutions like Miami Barber Institute and BTVI are critical in filling that gap. They provide targeted, affordable training that leads directly to licensure and employment. At MBI, students are trained not only in barbering techniques but also in entrepreneurship, professionalism, and client service—ensuring they graduate with the full range of skills required to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

“Luis Castillo’s role in this evaluation reflects the national respect he has earned through years of leadership in the barbering education field,” said Thomas Castillo, MBI Lead Instructor and Cofounder. “This was not just an honor for him—it was a recognition of Miami Barber Institute’s role as a standard-bearer for quality in technical education.”

The opportunity also strengthened MBI’s network with peer institutions and reinforced its mission to expand educational access through innovation, flexibility, and bilingual instruction. MBI’s programs include a 600-hour Restricted Barber Program (Hybrid) and a 900-hour Barbering Program, both structured to meet the needs of students balancing work and family obligations. Classes are available in both English and Spanish, with Saturday options, hands-on lab work, and instructor-led practical hours using professional-grade tools.

As MBI continues to grow, its commitment to quality remains central—and now, that commitment is recognized not only across Miami, but throughout the Caribbean and U.S. technical education sectors.

“Our vision is to transform lives—one student, one haircut, one business at a time,” said Castillo. “Being part of this mission with COE and BTVI was a reminder of how powerful that vision becomes when it’s shared across borders.”



About Miami Barber Institute

Miami Barber Institute is a licensed and nationally accredited postsecondary institution based in Miami, Florida. We offer a 600-hour Restricted Barber Program and a 900-hour Barbering Program, both designed to prepare students for Florida state licensure and long-term success in the grooming industry. With bilingual instruction, hybrid learning options, flexible scheduling, and professional mentorship, MBI serves a diverse student body—including career changers, veterans, recent high school graduates, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Financial Aid and GI Bill® benefits are available for those who qualify.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.